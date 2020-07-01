Latest news on Wightlink’s Yarmouth, Fishbourne and FastCat routes

Wightlink will resume services on its Yarmouth-Lymington route on Friday 17th July 2020.

This decision reflects increasing demand for Wightlink’s services as Government lockdown restrictions are relaxed and has been taken in consultation with the Isle of Wight Council’s Transport Infrastructure Board.

Eight round-trip sailings each day

There will be eight round-trip sailings each day, operating roughly every two hours, using one of Wightlink’s Wight-class ferries. The first will depart Lymington at 05:35, the last at 20:05.

Customers will be directed to the passenger lounge or outside sun deck during the crossing and need to wear face coverings during the crossing.

Toilet facilities will be available but, initially, the cafe and shop onboard will not be open.

Greenfield: Summer announcement about FastCat

Wightlink Chief Executive, Keith Greenfield, says,

“I am delighted we can restart services between Lymington and Yarmouth from Friday 17th July. “Our partnership with the Isle of Wight Council’s Transport Infrastructure Board and the other cross-Solent operators has ensured ferries have kept the Island supplied with essential goods and services throughout the crisis. “We hope to make an announcement later this summer about resuming our FastCat route between Portsmouth Harbour and Ryde Pier, but demand from foot passengers is still only around 15% of normal levels and would not support services from two operators. “The current combined timetable is designed to provide enough capacity for Islanders and visitors while helping operators survive financially, fund their vessel maintenance programmes in the autumn and protect jobs and services for the future.”

Hourly crossings for Fishbourne route

Wightlink’s Portsmouth-Fishbourne route has maintained a lifeline service throughout the pandemic. Hourly sailings on this route will resume from Monday 6th July.

Customers will continue to remain in their vehicles during the crossings until further notice.

