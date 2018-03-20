New dementia-friendly church services designed for Easter 2018

Shorter, informal and welcoming services for Easter have been specifically designed with the needs of people living with dementia in mind. OnTheWight has the details of where and when they take place.

Easter crosses

Ben shares details of these upcoming events. Ed

Age UK Isle of Wight has partnered with local churches to welcome those with dementia, their carers, family and friends to a Dementia Friendly Church Service this Easter.

Shorter services
These shorter, informal and welcoming services are specifically designed with the needs of people living with dementia in mind.

Each offers accessible service booklets, traditional hymns and prayers, short readings and address and a chance to socialise and meet others for tea, coffee and refreshments after each service.

Where and when
You can join a Dementia Friendly Easter Service in:

  • Shanklin on Wednesday 21st March from 3.00pm to 3.30pm at the United Reformed Church, High Street, Shanklin, PO37 6LA
  • Newport on Monday 26th March from 2.30pm to 3.00pm at the Newport Congregational Church, Pyle Street, Newport, PO30 1UH
  • Freshwater on Tuesday 27th March from 2.30pm at Freshwater Methodist Church, Brookside Road, Freshwater, PO40 9ER
  • Ryde on Thursday 5th April from 2.00pm to 2.30pm at St John the Baptist Church, High Park Road, Ryde, PO33 1BP

Find out more
To find out more about Dementia Friendly Church Services please contact Age UK Isle of Wight on (01983) 525282 or email: helen.lewis@ageukiw.org.uk

Dementia Friendly Church Services are part of the BIG Lottery Funded Ageing Better Programme to create Age and Dementia Friendly Communities on the Isle of Wight.

Image: © Maggie Tusking Photography

