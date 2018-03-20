Isle of Wight as an ‘education destination’ showcased in Parliament

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

MP Bob Seely has hosted an event in parliament today for Education Destination – an Island company that provides school trips to the Isle of Wight for children across the country.

The business works with attractions like the Donkey Sanctuary and the Isle of Wight Steam Railway to offer curriculum-focused school trips for students of all ages.

The Event was sponsored by Bob to promote their work.

Bob said,

“I am delighted to support Education Destination. “It’s a unique project combining traditional Isle of Wight strengths as a visitor destination with high-quality teaching and curriculum-based learning across a wide variety of subjects. “Having the Education Destination team – and some of the big attractions they work with – in Parliament has enabled them to write to thousands of schools. “I am very keen to promote the Island as a great place to work, live and learn, to attract more visitors. Support for an Isle of Wight-based company like this is a good way to make sure that happens.”

