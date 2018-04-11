Ohren returns to Newport Football Club as club manager

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Newport Football Club. Ed

Newport Football Club has appointed former player, Derek Ohren, as its new manager.

Ohren returns to the club in his second spell as manager following the resignation this week of Michael Kelly. Michael, who has been first team manager since 2017, has decided to leave his post due to work commitments which see him based on the mainland for much of the week.

Newport FC chairman, Tony Wake, said,

“I would like to thank Michael and his assistant Andrew Rimmer for their enormous dedication and hard work. The commitment they have shown to the team and the club has been brilliant and on behalf of everyone at Newport FC I would like to place on record our sincere appreciation for their contributions. They leave not only with our thanks but with our very best wishes for the future.

“At the same time I would like to welcome Derek Ohren, who fans will know, as manager for the rest of the season.

“We are entering an exciting new phase for Newport FC and I am delighted that in Derek we have someone on board who already understands the club. We hope to have a bright and sustainable future in a new purpose-built ground.”