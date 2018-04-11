Ohren returns to Newport Football Club as club manager

The former player, Derek Ohren, returns to Newport FC following the resignation this week of Michael Kelly.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

Derek Ohren Newport Football Club FC

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Newport Football Club. Ed

Newport Football Club has appointed former player, Derek Ohren, as its new manager.

Ohren returns to the club in his second spell as manager following the resignation this week of Michael Kelly. Michael, who has been first team manager since 2017, has decided to leave his post due to work commitments which see him based on the mainland for much of the week.

Newport FC chairman, Tony Wake, said,

“I would like to thank Michael and his assistant Andrew Rimmer for their enormous dedication and hard work. The commitment they have shown to the team and the club has been brilliant and on behalf of everyone at Newport FC I would like to place on record our sincere appreciation for their contributions. They leave not only with our thanks but with our very best wishes for the future.

“At the same time I would like to welcome Derek Ohren, who fans will know, as manager for the rest of the season.

“We are entering an exciting new phase for Newport FC and I am delighted that in Derek we have someone on board who already understands the club. We hope to have a bright and sustainable future in a new purpose-built ground.”

Mr Wake said the club was also working to shortly appoint a new vice-chairman who would be responsible for football matters at Newport FC.

Wednesday, 11th April, 2018 3:19pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2jFB

Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight Football, Newport, Sports

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*