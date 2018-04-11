The Isle of Wight has been revealed as having the most number of dog owners fined for not having their dogs chipped since it became a legal requirement in April 2016.

In fact, a third of the total number of owners fined across the country were on the Island, data gathered (full table below) by Pets At Home shows.

Lowest fines

Those that were fined can count themselves lucky as the fines the Isle of Wight council have levied against them are the lowest in the county – £25/each.

The national average fine was £182.54 per dog owner, with the highest being in Hounslow, at £1,932.50.

Zero prosecutions

The Island is also the only local authority not to have prosecuted any owners. Coventry, who have the second highest number of fines in the UK at 19, also prosecuted 19 owners.

Ahead of the second anniversary of the compulsory microchipping law, Pets at Home submitted Freedom of Information requests to every city, county, district and borough council in the UK to see which areas were fining the most dog owners.

Microchipping is simple and cheap

Dr Maeve Moorcroft, head of pets at Pets at Home, said:

“The results of our Freedom of Information requests are somewhat surprising; and what we found most of note was how much the fines charged by councils varied across the country. “Microchipping is a simple and cheap procedure that doesn’t hurt a dog in any way and it’s vital that responsible pet owners obey this law. We’d urge dog owners to take steps to get their canine microchipped, firstly for the health and safety of their four-legged friend, and secondly to comply with the law and avoid potentially hefty fines.”

Council name Number of dog owners fined Average amount each owner was fined Number of dog owners who have been prosecuted Isle of Wight Council 34 £25 0 Coventry City Council 19 £159 19 Sheffield City Council 12 £148 12 East Riding of Yorkshire Council 7 £312 7 Hull City Council 6 £447 6 Northumberland County Council 6 £247 6 Blaby District Council 3 £268 6 Plymouth City Council 3 £416 5 Birmingham City Council 2 £130 3 Hertsmere Borough Council 2 £150 2 London Borough of Brent 2 £312 2 Preston City Council 2 £345 2 South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council 2 £90 2 Durham County Council 1 £564 1 London Borough of Hounslow 1 £1,932 1 Manchester City Council 1 £180 1

(Data from Pets at Home FOI. Fines from April 2016. Rounded to nearest pound)

Image: etersigni under CC BY 2.0

