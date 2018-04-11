Isle of Wight has largest number of owners fined for unchipped dogs – but are fines lowest

A third of the dog owners fined across the UK for not having their dogs chipped (now required by law) are on the Isle of Wight.

The Isle of Wight has been revealed as having the most number of dog owners fined for not having their dogs chipped since it became a legal requirement in April 2016.

In fact, a third of the total number of owners fined across the country were on the Island, data gathered (full table below) by Pets At Home shows.

Lowest fines
Those that were fined can count themselves lucky as the fines the Isle of Wight council have levied against them are the lowest in the county – £25/each.

The national average fine was £182.54 per dog owner, with the highest being in Hounslow, at £1,932.50.

Zero prosecutions
The Island is also the only local authority not to have prosecuted any owners. Coventry, who have the second highest number of fines in the UK at 19, also prosecuted 19 owners.

Ahead of the second anniversary of the compulsory microchipping law, Pets at Home submitted Freedom of Information requests to every city, county, district and borough council in the UK to see which areas were fining the most dog owners.

Microchipping is simple and cheap
Dr Maeve Moorcroft, head of pets at Pets at Home, said:

“The results of our Freedom of Information requests are somewhat surprising; and what we found most of note was how much the fines charged by councils varied across the country.

“Microchipping is a simple and cheap procedure that doesn’t hurt a dog in any way and it’s vital that responsible pet owners obey this law. We’d urge dog owners to take steps to get their canine microchipped, firstly for the health and safety of their four-legged friend, and secondly to comply with the law and avoid potentially hefty fines.”

The full table

Council nameNumber of dog owners finedAverage amount each owner was finedNumber of dog owners who have been prosecuted
Isle of Wight Council34£250
Coventry City Council19£15919
Sheffield City Council12£14812
East Riding of Yorkshire Council7£3127
Hull City Council6£4476
Northumberland County Council6£2476
Blaby District Council3£2686
Plymouth City Council3£4165
Birmingham City Council2£1303
Hertsmere Borough Council2£1502
London Borough of Brent2£3122
Preston City Council2£3452
South Tyneside Metropolitan Borough Council2£902
Durham County Council1£5641
London Borough of Hounslow1£1,9321
Manchester City Council1£1801
(Data from Pets at Home FOI. Fines from April 2016. Rounded to nearest pound)

Image: etersigni under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 11th April, 2018 4:09pm

By

1 Comment on "Isle of Wight has largest number of owners fined for unchipped dogs – but are fines lowest"

steephilljack

The IoW Council should see this as a way of making some income: lowest fines and highest number of offenders !!!

11, April 2018 6:42 pm
