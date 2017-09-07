Do not read: Our Flickr Group Picture of the Week

We love this garden sign captured by Emma Gee in Ventnor so much we made it our Picture of the Week.

Private sign do not read

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There are some spectacular landscape shots in the Pool, but we love the quirky contributions too.

This shot taken by Emma Gee in Ventnor is great. We love it, so have made it our Picture of the Week.

Be sure to check out Emma’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

Image: © Emma Gee

Thursday, 7th September, 2017 6:56pm

