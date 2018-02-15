Don’t fall for the iTunes scam say police

Police share this latest warning, Ed

We are reminding people to be wary of fraudsters who claim to represent legitimate organisations and ask to be paid in iTunes vouchers.

We have received a number of reports recently where victims have been persuaded to buy iTunes vouchers at shops and relay the serial numbers to the fraudsters.

The serial numbers are then sold by the fraudsters.

iTunes fraud in Hampshire

Frauds involving iTunes vouchers have been reported recently in Andover, Bordon, Chandlers Ford, Fleet and New Milton.

In one case, a 78-year-old woman from Fordingbridge, was called on Wednesday 7 February by a man claiming to be from HMRC.

He said that the woman owed hundreds of pounds and that she might have to go to court if she didn’t pay it back.

He told her to buy iTunes vouchers to the value of the debt and then tell him the serial numbers, which she did.

When the man called her a day later, asking for more money, she became suspicious and reported the scam.

Other incidents recently have involved victims receiving calls from people claiming to be from BT or payday loan providers.

Hang up if you get a call like this

Sarah Cohen, crime prevention advisor at Hampshire Constabulary, said:

“We know that those fraudsters who call in this way can often be very convincing, making money out people who are often vulnerable. “No reputable organisation will ask for payment in iTunes in this way. If you get a call like this, hang up and report it to us via 101. “If you have friends or family who you think may be vulnerable to this type of fraud, please make them aware of our advice. “We would also like those that work in shops to be vigilant. If you see someone looking confused at a voucher stand, or trying to buy a large amount of vouchers, talk to them. Tell them you think they may be involved in a scam and you are there to help. You can call police on 101 to report your concerns – we need to know about these crimes and we can also help the victim.”

Helpful tips

We are reminding people to protect themselves by using the following advice:

Never give personal or bank account details to anyone who contacts you unexpectedly

Never tell anyone your PIN number

If you have given out information which could compromise your bank security in any way, call your bank to cancel your cards as soon as possible

Never hand over your card, money or valuables to someone at the door to be sent off elsewhere

If you are concerned about an unsolicited phone call from someone that you do not know, who asks you to hand over money please report this to police as a suspicious incident by calling 101.

Get in touch

Anyone who is concerned about similar incident should contact police by calling 101. If a crime is in progress, please call 999.

Image: fdecomite under CC BY 2.0