Solar-powered parking meters installed across the Isle of Wight

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Forty new replacement parking machines are being installed by Island Roads.

The new meters have been fitted at sites across the Island as part of a programme to renew around 130 parking machines for which Island Roads is responsible.

Ending at the end of the month, the replacement programme will see energy-efficient solar-powered meters put into locations bright enough for them to operate effectively.

More than 80 to be replaced

The replacement schedule has been designed to renew first those machines which have historically required the most maintenance.

The current programme means that by the end of the month more than 80 machines will have been replaced by Island Roads in the past year. The remaining meters are scheduled to be replaced by the end of 2020

More reliable

Dave Wallis, Island Roads operations and maintenance manager, said:

“The new meters will be more reliable that the models they replace some of which were nearing the end of their serviceable life and required an increasing amount of maintenance. “The replacement programme will therefore reduce instances of meters being out of use and because more are solar powered, less energy will be consumed.”

Image: James Adsett (left), Island Roads powered apparatus engineer, with Cllr Ian Ward, IW Council cabinet member responsible for the highways PFI