Solar-powered parking meters installed across the Isle of Wight

Look out for the new energy-efficient solar-powered meters in locations across the Island bright enough for them to operate.

Forty new replacement parking machines are being installed by Island Roads.

The new meters have been fitted at sites across the Island as part of a programme to renew around 130 parking machines for which Island Roads is responsible.

Ending at the end of the month, the replacement programme will see energy-efficient solar-powered meters put into locations bright enough for them to operate effectively.

More than 80 to be replaced
The replacement schedule has been designed to renew first those machines which have historically required the most maintenance.

The current programme means that by the end of the month more than 80 machines will have been replaced by Island Roads in the past year. The remaining meters are scheduled to be replaced by the end of 2020

More reliable
Dave Wallis, Island Roads operations and maintenance manager, said:

“The new meters will be more reliable that the models they replace some of which were nearing the end of their serviceable life and required an increasing amount of maintenance.

“The replacement programme will therefore reduce instances of meters being out of use and because more are solar powered, less energy will be consumed.”

Image: James Adsett (left), Island Roads powered apparatus engineer, with Cllr Ian Ward, IW Council cabinet member responsible for the highways PFI

Joe

I wonder whether this would have been more cost effectively done last year when they had to go round converting the machines to take the new £1 coins? Logic says that it would have been cheaper to replace the machines then rather than convert them and replace later.

Vote Up20Vote Down
16, February 2018 9:46 am
electrickery

Ah, Joe: IWC showing foresight and planning, or even economy? Nah.
Cllr Ward is as up-to-date as ever: there have been solar-powered meters all over the place for years.

Vote Up00Vote Down
16, February 2018 9:57 am
YJC

Under the Freedom of Information Act I asked how much my local car park meter cost to install and was told £3000. Replacing 130 meters that cost £3000 strikes me as a lot of council tax payers money to waste.

I can see it makes sense as each meter becomes unviable to maintain but not 130 in one hit.

Vote Up10Vote Down
16, February 2018 9:37 am
somebloke
I would imagine all 130 will become unviable within the next few years. It will be cheaper to do all in one hit. Also, there will be reductions in running costs from the solar panels. Or of course, it could just be that Island Roads have picked now to do it as they have nothing else to do over the winter, and cant even manage to fix… Read more »
Vote Up00Vote Down
16, February 2018 11:24 am
