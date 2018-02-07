Exhibition charts free rise of conceptual art illustration and design since 1960s

Feast your eyes on this great collection of artworks – charting the free rise of conceptual art illustration and design since the 1960s – on display at St Mary’s Hospital in Newport.

steve double exhibition photo

Isle of Wight music promoter and great advocate for Island venues, Steve Double, is proudly displaying a collection of artworks in the Full Circle Gallery at St Mary’s Hospital until the end of March.

Make Art Not War is a collection of artworks charting the free rise of conceptual art illustration and design since the 1960s.

steve double - make art not war corridor

The collection, from Roy Lichtenstein to Captain Sensible, also includes many works by local artists, and is part of NHS 70th Anniversary Celebration of Achievements.

The Exhibition runs until 30th March 2018 and can be found on the first floor or St Mary’s Hospital, Newport.

Wednesday, 7th February, 2018 8:43am

By

Filed under: Central Wight, Newport, What's On

