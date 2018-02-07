£400k boost to help keep plastics out of the ocean

Ross shares this latest news on behalf of Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Ed

The Ellen MacArthur Foundation is thrilled to have been awarded £400,000 by players of People’s Postcode Lottery to support its work to accelerate the transition to a circular economy.

In contrast to today’s outdated, take-make-dispose industrial model, a circular economy aims to design out waste and pollution, keep products and materials in use, and regenerate natural systems.

New Plastics Economy Initiative

For the past three years players have supported the Foundation’s work to end plastic waste, through its New Plastics Economy Initiative.



(L-R) Clara Govier (People’s Postcode Lottery head of charities), Annamiek Hoogenboom (People’s Postcode Lottery country director), Ellen MacArthur (founder of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation) and Andrew Morlet (CEO Ellen MacArthur Foundation)

During 2018 and beyond, the new funding will support the Foundation’s education, research, and communications programmes, and projects including new work on cities and a circular economy for food.

Keeping plastics out of the ocean

Dame Ellen MacArthur, Founder, the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, said,

“Support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery has been instrumental to our work to help redesign global plastics systems – thus keeping plastics in the economy and out of the ocean. “I am delighted that continued support through this new award will help the Foundation to expand its programmes across education, research and communications, to create a shift towards a circular economy, one that can work in the long term.”

People’s Postcode Lottery

The People’s Postcode Lottery began in 2008 and operates across England, Scotland and Wales. To date, players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised over £263 million for charity, with a number of deserving charities awarded funding every week.

In supporting the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, players of People’s Postcode Lottery join Core Philanthropic Partners SUN and MAVA, together with Global Partners Danone, Google, H&M, Intesa SanPaolo, NIKE, Inc., Philips, Renault, Solvay and Unilever, and a wide network of leading businesses, universities, governments and cities in supporting the transition to a circular economy.

Image: usfwshq under CC BY 2.0