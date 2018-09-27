Floating Bridge still out of service following serious incident

The floating bridge remains out of service today (Thursday) following a serious incident where a member of staff was injured in the engine room and airlifted to Southampton Hospital.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

floating bridge suspended

The Cowes floating bridge remains out of service today (Thursday) following an accident that occurred onboard yesterday.

The council say,

“A 37-year-old man from Newport was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, following the incident just after 1pm. At the time, the man was investigating an issue in the vessel’s engine room.

“This issue now needs to be looked at before the service can resume. The police cordon has been lifted and council staff are back on board. The condition of the member of staff is currently unknown.”

A passenger launch is in operation.

Our thoughts are with the injured member of floating bridge staff.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 27th September, 2018 11:59am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lza

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, Roads

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*