Floating Bridge still out of service following serious incident

The Cowes floating bridge remains out of service today (Thursday) following an accident that occurred onboard yesterday.

The council say,

“A 37-year-old man from Newport was airlifted to Southampton General Hospital, following the incident just after 1pm. At the time, the man was investigating an issue in the vessel’s engine room.

“This issue now needs to be looked at before the service can resume. The police cordon has been lifted and council staff are back on board. The condition of the member of staff is currently unknown.”