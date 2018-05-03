Former Spurs’ CEO appointed head of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation

Lucy shares this latest news on behalf of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Wildlife Trust. Ed

Hampshire & Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) is pleased to announce that Grant Cornwell MBE has been appointed as Chief Executive from 30th April 2018.

Grant’s background includes ten years at the Tottenham Hotspur Foundation as Chief Executive and he is passionate about supporting and helping to improve the lives of people within all sections of our communities.

Speaking about his new role, Grant said:

“I am delighted to be appointed as Chief Executive of HIWCF and I look forward to working with the trustees of the board and staff to make a positive difference to those in need across Hampshire, Southampton, Portsmouth and the Isle of Wight. “This region contains areas of deprivation in the worst 10% in the country and the Foundation will continue to target grant-making towards those most in need. “I look forward to working alongside Hampshire businesses, donors, and the community to increase the support we are able to give to local organisations to enable them to continue to create life changing opportunities for their participants.”

Jonathan Cheshire, HIWCF Chairman commented

“It is tremendous that someone of Grant’s stature in the voluntary sector has taken over as Chief Executive, with the Foundation now poised and ready for the next chapter. Our endowment funds now stand at over £12.7m and we have awarded grants of over £8.8m to the smaller charities and voluntary groups that provide vital support to disadvantaged people in our area. “It is an exciting time for the Foundation and I look forward to working with Grant in supporting disadvantaged communities by inspiring local giving for local needs.”

HIWCF awards grants to smaller, lesser known, community and voluntary groups working on the frontline who often need only a few hundred pounds to make a huge difference to local people’s lives.

If you would like to find out more about HIWCF and our work carried out across Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Southampton and Portsmouth please look at www.hiwcf.com