Isle of Wight Council will not step in to save Studio School

The Isle of Wight Council will not step in to save the Isle of Wight Studio School in East Cowes.

Calls to save the school have been growing since the news was announced last week, with around 4,000 people signing a protest petition.

Ofsted inspectors also visited the school for a snap inspection today and yesterday (Wednesday).

Brading: “The numbers haven’t taken off”

Cabinet member for children’s services, Cllr Paul Brading, said the Isle of Wight Council had no authority over the school which was set up directly under the Department for Education (DfE).

He said:

“It’s sad because it’s a great idea, but the numbers haven’t taken off. “Inspire Academy Trust did try to get other trusts on the Island to take on the Studio School, but they weren’t successful. “If a local school wanted to take it on, we would support it.”

Brading: “Different to Sandown Bay”

He said the situation was different to that of Sandown Bay Academy:

“The Sandown intake was on the increase, and Sandown was financially viable for the number of children it’s got.”

Were it to close, Cllr Brading said all prospective parents would be contacted by the council’s admissions team and allocated an alternative school place.

Love: “Write to the DfE”

Meanwhile, East Cowes councillor Karl Love has encouraged parents to write to the DfE and sign a petition to protect the school.

He said:

“The council cannot sit on the fence and pretend it’s nothing to do with them. It’s not fair the council can run to help Sandown which was a failing school. “I am 100 per cent sure this school will be rated average or good. “East Cowes needs this school.”

da Bank: “This is exactly the kind of educational hub we need”

Bestival organiser Rob da Bank has also voiced support for the school.

He said:

“The one thing that I see every week on the Isle of Wight is need to feed young people’s creativity and artistic endeavours — whether that’s visual, musically or via technology, so its very worrying to hear the Studio School might need to close. “This is exactly the kind of educational hub we need to make sure more young people either leave the island brimming with creative juice or hopefully stay here and inject some of it into the system here.”

Parent testimonials

Parents Sharon Lake and Amy Lockwood started the Save the Studio School campaign after seeing the change in their children, who both attend.

They said:

“This really is a very special school, the parent testimonials show that. This school is essential to our Island and should be supported and even seen as a flagship school.”

There will be a public meeting on May 11, at 6.30pm, in East Cowes Town Hall to discuss the school.

During the listening period, which runs until 5pm on May 22, interested parties should e-mail their comments to DFE.IOWSS@education.gov.uk.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Location map

View the location of this story.