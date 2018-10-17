Four in hospital after taking unknown medicine, two in intensive care

The Isle of Wight NHS share this latest news. Ed

Overnight four individuals were admitted to the Emergency Department at St. Mary’s Hospital, Isle of Wight in a serious condition following what is believed to be the un-prescribed consumption of medicine thought to include diazepam and tramadol.

Two have been admitted to intensive care.

Only take medicine prescribed for you

Mr Alistair Flowerdew, Medical Director at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, commented:

“We would strongly urge Islanders not to take medicine from unknown sources and only take medicine that has been prescribed for them. Taking medication that is unknown and un-prescribed can cause serious health concerns as we have seen today. “This action by a few individuals has placed additional pressures on our services.”

Intensive Care Unit now full

Mr Flowerdew went on to say,

“Ensuring our patients receive safe care is our absolute priority and for this reason a number of our patients may need to be transferred to the mainland because our Intensive Care Unit is full.”

Get in touch

Anyone offered drugs from an unknown source should report this to the Police on 101 immediately.

Anyone concerned about substance misuse can find out more at the Talk to Frank Website or by telephoning their helpline on 0300 123 6600.

Anyone holding unwanted or surplus drugs should return them to their local pharmacy.

Image: 28704869 under CC BY 2.0