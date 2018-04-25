Gardening Galore event returns to Rookley

Sonya RigaudBarrett from Rookley Village Association shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

It just wouldn’t be a May Day Bank Holiday weekend without Rookley Village Association running its hugely popular ‘Gardening Galore!’ event, and after many very successful years it is little wonder that it has become one of the most important days on the Island’s horticultural calendar.

Taking place on Sunday 6th May between 10am and 3pm the Rookley Village Hall and Field in Highwood Lane (PO38 3NN) will be buzzing with a wide variety of Island-based growers, nurseries, garden centres and suppliers of ‘all things gardening’!

Free entry

Entry is absolutely fre, as is the adjacent parking, which means that there’s no worry about carrying your purchases around with you, just pop them back to your car ….and shop some more. What could be easier?

When you feel in need of a break, refreshments are available in the Village Hall, including lots of homemade cakes and cookies.

Charity collection

Each year a Charity bucket collection takes place and this year it is for Isle of Wight MENCAP Haylands Farm, who provide training, education and work experience for people with a learning disability.

So, put the date in your diary and come along and say hello ….. and find that special plant which you know you just can’t live without!

Image: © Paul Shilling

