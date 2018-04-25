New Courses at Ventnor Exchange bring contemporary approach to creative learning

Jack shares details of these upcoming events. Ed

A whole new and exciting range of courses for budding young actors, artists and writers launches this week as the Ventnor Exchange launches its renewed Young Creatives programme for 11-25 year olds.

Building on the past three years of successful youth provision with a huge range of one-off creative workshops, the new courses will run every week during term time throughout the year, helping us to develop everyone’s ideas fully and have more time and space to learn new skills.

Young Actors and Writers

The Young Actors School will be led by Ventnor Exchange’s Artistic Director Jack Whitewood and professional actor Tallulah Smith, graduates of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and Academy of Live and Recording Arts and aims to be a brilliant environment for budding actors to gain confidence and learn about the many facets of the theatre world.

Young Artists

The Young Artists course will be led by Mhairi Macaulay, graduate of Fine Art Drawing – Camberwell College of Art, who has been leading the successful Sunday Art Club sessions for the last three years.

Students of all three courses can expect to learn new skills, history and context of their chosen subject and have fun whilst learning in an informal and nurturing environment where students can direct their own learning based on their interests.

Inspiring Island youth

The team at Ventnor Exchange are dedicated to inspiring Island youth to get involved with the arts and are proud to possess a particularly contemporary and open approach to teaching the creative arts as extra-curricular activity.

There will also be opportunities to gain arts award and similar qualifications. These lessons are provided as a compliment to formal education and those who want to work more on honing skills or building portfolios and experience for the future.

Book now

The courses are split into two age groups of 11-14 yrs and 15-18 yrs. The sessions in term time are in 12 week blocks and are charged by course.

To book your space go to: ​www.ventnorexchange.co.uk/getinvolved/youngcreatives​ or

you can email hello@ventnorexchange / call (01983) 716767

Location map

View the location of this story.