Hampshire Constabulary rated as ‘Good’: PCC calls for £10 rise on policing element of council tax

Commenting on the HMICFRS inspection report and Police and Crime Panel meeting released today, Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, said,

“I am delighted that Hampshire Constabulary is being rated as good – not only for the three key headlines of effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy, but also for the sub categories within that. “That says we have a force that is supporting our communities to a high quality standard, day by day, with the resources they currently have.”

Raise council tax by £10

The PCC went on to say,

“HMICFRS recognise the shortfall in funding for policing in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton as one of their concerns for the future. “Today I will present to the Police and Crime Panel my recommendation for setting the policing precept for this year. I have only one recommendation to make to keep all our communities safer, and that is I make use, on your behalf, of the freedom the Government has given me to raise a further £10 a year (83p a month) on the policing element of the council tax.”

Better safety and frontline officers

Mr Lane finished by saying,