Head to Quay Arts tonight for a hilarious, absurd and often magical show

Fill your Friday night with silliness and head to Quay Arts in Newport for the latest performance by Flabbergast Theatre.

Tatterdemalion is a hilarious, absurd and often magical show that juxtaposes themes of loneliness and belonging with joy and exhilaration.

Through it, we’re invited to witness one man’s quest for a friend. Pathos, dark humour and Victorian aesthetics combine to create a wonderful and mysterious backdrop to a poetic and surreal journey.

The show treads the line between silliness and poignancy, with the dark twist that Flabbergast Theatre is known and celebrated for.

‘Clowning has never been so enchanting or absorbing’ ★★★★★

– THREE WEEKS

Book now

Tickets are available online through the Quay Arts Website.

They are priced between £10-£12 each.

Dine before the show

An Evening Menu will be available from 5.30pm. Booking is recommended, please call 01983 822490 to book a table.

To view the Quay Arts Evening Menu visit the Website.

