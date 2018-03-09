Head to Quay Arts tonight for a hilarious, absurd and often magical show

The show treads the line between silliness and poignancy, with the dark twist that Flabbergast Theatre is known and celebrated for. Book now to secure your seats for Friday night.

flabbergast Theatre

Fill your Friday night with silliness and head to Quay Arts in Newport for the latest performance by Flabbergast Theatre.

Tatterdemalion is a hilarious, absurd and often magical show that juxtaposes themes of loneliness and belonging with joy and exhilaration.

Through it, we’re invited to witness one man’s quest for a friend. Pathos, dark humour and Victorian aesthetics combine to create a wonderful and mysterious backdrop to a poetic and surreal journey.

‘Clowning has never been so enchanting or absorbing’ ★★★★★
– THREE WEEKS

Tickets are available online through the Quay Arts Website.

They are priced between £10-£12 each.

Dine before the show
An Evening Menu will be available from 5.30pm. Booking is recommended, please call 01983 822490 to book a table.

To view the Quay Arts Evening Menu visit the Website.

Friday, 9th March, 2018 1:52pm

By

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Newport, The Arts, What's On

