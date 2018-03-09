Isle of Wight Hidden Hero John Ackroyd granted Freedom of Ryde

Ryde Town Councillors have agreed to grant the Freedom of Ryde to one of the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes, John Ackroyd (or Ackers as he’s known to friends and colleagues).

The decision was made at the first meeting of an Honours Working Party on Monday evening in recognition of John’s remarkable lifelong contribution to engineering and invention.

A spokesperson for Ryde Town Council said,

“Starting as a 16 year-old apprentice in 1953 at Saunders Roe, John Ackroyd has played a hugely important role in advancements in car manufacturing design, rocket science, marine engineering and aviation. From Ryde’s very own hovercraft, to the record breaking Thrust 2, John has been at the forefront of world leading innovation.”

Nominated by Cllr Lilley

The award – which is being made during the National Year of Engineering – was nominated for the honour by Ryde East councillor, Michael Lilley, and celebrates a Ryde resident who has placed both the town and the Isle of Wight on the world stage through his endeavours.

Cllr Hall: “He is an inspiration”

Cllr Christine Hall, who chairs the Town Council’s Honours Working Party, said

“It has been a privilege to be part of this decision to award John with this honour, which is the highest distinction the Town Council can give to an individual. “He is an inspiration, both to the people of Ryde and the Isle of Wight and to our young people.”

Find out more

Find out more about John’s incredible career over on the Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes Website.

Arrangements for a presentation ceremony will get underway as soon as possible.

Image: John Ackroyd (right) with Peter Botterill (electrical engineer) at the launch of the Quay Arts Hidden Heroes Exhibition which runs until 24th March 2018.