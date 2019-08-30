Heading to the Million Dollar Bash on Saturday? Read this first

Bill shares this latest news on behalf of All Wight Now. Ed

All Wight Now, the organiser of Million Dollar Bash, has issued a last-minute guide to music fans attending the one-day festival at the County Showground on Saturday (31st August).

The Bash is a celebratory event to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1969 ‘Bob Dylan’ IW Festival – Saturday will be exactly 50 years to the day since Dylan made his iconic appearance.

Julie Felix

Tickets/ Admission

We are looking forward to a great event on Saturday. Tickets can still be bought online but will also be available on the day at the box office – card payments can be taken.

Car Park/Access

Access to the car park will be available from 10.30am onwards. Gates will open by 11am. There will be a disabled car park next to the site entrance.

Card or Cash?

Bring both…card payments will be possible at the Box Office and Bar as well as some other stalls, including the Merchandise stalls. We are hoping to have a range of signed merchandise available from the artists appearing on the day.

Ashley Hutchings

Stand or Sit?

Attendees may bring folding chairs to the event, but are asked to use them sensibly and not in a way that blocks access routes etc.

Will I Get Wet?

Both Stages and the Exhibition will be under cover. We are not anticipating bad weather, but it will mean that shelter from Rain (or Sun!) will be available.

A Dementia Friendly Festival?

The Bash is ‘Dementia Friendly’. Trained stewards will be patrolling the site at all times and will be able to assist with any issues that may arise. Appropriate signage and information will be on site as well as a Quiet Tent for any who may need to use it.

Do Carers Go Free?

Provided they have proof of identity, Carers will be admitted to the event free (one carer per ticket holder).

Richard Thompson

Can I bring a picnic?

Yes, though concessions will be on site serving food and drink. But No alcohol or glassware of any description may be brought on to the site.

Are Dogs allowed?

No Dogs, other than Assistance Dogs, will be allowed on the site.

Can I camp?

There is no camping, as the Bash is a one-day event, but drivers with campervans may stay overnight (Saturday/Sunday) in the free car park.