Heavy rain and 60 mph winds expected on the Isle of Wight on Friday

The bad weather could affect cross-Solent travel on Friday as the Met Office issue a severe weather warning.

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for the Isle of Wight.

Valid between 1pm and midnight on Friday 9th November, the warning reads:

A band of heavy rain is expected to move east during Friday with widely 15-25 mm of rain falling and perhaps 50 mm over higher ground.

Rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50 mph possible inland and perhaps 60 mph around some coasts.

A spell of heavy rain and strong winds is expected on Friday.

A few homes and businesses flooded

Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer.

Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.

Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Some short term loss of power and other services.

Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.

