Heavy rain and 60 mph winds expected on the Isle of Wight on Friday

The Met Office have issued a severe weather warning for the Isle of Wight.
Valid between 1pm and midnight on Friday 9th November, the warning reads:
A band of heavy rain is expected to move east during Friday with widely 15-25 mm of rain falling and perhaps 50 mm over higher ground.
Rain will be accompanied by strong winds with gusts of 50 mph possible inland and perhaps 60 mph around some coasts.
A spell of heavy rain and strong winds is expected on Friday.
A few homes and businesses flooded
Spray and flooding on roads will make journey times longer.
Some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport expected.
Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.
Some short term loss of power and other services.
Coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities affected by spray and/or large waves.
