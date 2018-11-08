Ferry cancellations to allow for urgent repairs

Wightlink have cancelled four crossings on their Yarmouth to Lymington service today (Thursday).
The cancellations are to allow engineers to replace a fuel injector in one of the engines on board the Wight Sun today.
To allow time to complete the works the 10:00 & 12.00 sailings from Lymington and the 11:05 & 13.05 sailings from Yarmouth are cancelled.
Wightlink apologises for the changes to travel plans today.
Thursday, 8th November, 2018 10:01am
By Sally Perry
