Ferry cancellations to allow for urgent repairs

Four crossings have been cancelled today in order allow engineers to replace a fuel injector.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

wight sun

Wightlink have cancelled four crossings on their Yarmouth to Lymington service today (Thursday).

The cancellations are to allow engineers to replace a fuel injector in one of the engines on board the Wight Sun today.

To allow time to complete the works the 10:00 & 12.00 sailings from Lymington and the 11:05 & 13.05 sailings from Yarmouth are cancelled.

Wightlink apologises for the changes to travel plans today.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Thursday, 8th November, 2018 10:01am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lNp

Filed under: Featured, Ferry, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Yarmouth

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*