Hospital grounds now brightened up by Friends’ flower boxes

George shares this latest news on behalf of the Friends of St Mary’s Hospital. Ed

A nursery providing work for up to 30 people with special needs is ‘saying it with flowers’ for the enjoyment of patients and staff at St Mary’s Hospital, thanks to a grant from the hospital’s Friends.

Members of the Care in the Garden team, based at Palmers Brook Community Nursery, Wootton, used discarded pallets and other wood to make planters; altogether 15 were constructed, now sited at various points in the hospital grounds.

Each is filled with plants, all grown from seed at the nursery, and these will be changed according to the season.

Supporting Care in the Garden

The Friends agreed to give Care in the Garden up to £1,800 to pay for the boxes and the first year’s planting.

Pictured outside the hospital’s main entrance where several of the boxes are sited, are (left to right): Steve Double of St Mary’s estate management, two of the Care in the Garden members – Tom Phillipson and David Davis – and Neil Ferguson, a gardener at the nursery.

Location map

View the location of this story.