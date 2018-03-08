Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 March — 12 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 95M SOUTH OF ENTRANCE MILITARY HISTORY MUSEUM ON COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 March — 11 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017992
B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 March — 11 March
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport
Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017991
Clarence Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: VENTNOR : O/S No 23 Clarence road, Ventnor. : Clarence Road-Ventnor
Works description: patching repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000017960
Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
08 March — 09 March
Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018003
A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight
08 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: COWES : From Newport Road 188M NorthEast to junction of Birmingham Road (ML110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing (ML110009) COWES
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017947
A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : Entrance to Mews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport
Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018027
A3055 Undercliff Drive, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STONE RIDGE TO OUTSIDE LITTLE GABLES
Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000376
B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 March — 14 March
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Behind Laura Ashley
Works description: Scaffold Licence 08/03-14/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003800
B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight
08 March — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: outside The old Forge to adjacent woodmans
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001582
Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
08 March — 21 March
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside House no 24 Highfield Road and ops side of the road. ML440261 : Highfield Road-Shanklin
Works description: SLAB – FULL RECONSTRUCTION (TACTILE CROSSING) SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018062
Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
10 March — 12 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM O/S 1 TO O/S 4
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND ERECTING A NEW LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001586
Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight
08 March — 08 March
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FROM O/S BRAMBLEDOWN TO O/S MUTTERS NITON ROAD ROOKLEY ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 3NX
Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CC1W0008MARSD7TEN39
Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 09 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE STABLES TO OUTSIDE SOUTH CLIFT
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30000375
Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
09 March — 11 March
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: FROM OUTSIDE KENSUL TO OUTSIDE WESTHOLM
Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001597
Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 2 BEECHCROFT DRIVE, WOOTTON, IOW.
Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE TO NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066575
Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight
08 March — 14 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8-10
Works description: Scaffold Licence 08/03-14/03
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003799
College Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 11 COLLEGE RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09054612
Dubbers, Godshill, Isle of Wight
08 March — 21 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: o/s 21
Works description: excavate joint hole for pot end
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001547
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER – 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 116m of Duct 54/56 in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05
Greenlydd Close, Niton, Isle of Wight
09 March — 22 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NITON : Whole length of close from Gleen Approach 300m ML540244 : Greenlydd Close-Niton
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540244 NITON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017911
Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
08 March — 12 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 9 INGLEWOOD PARK, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: – INSATLL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09060400
Millward Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
09 March — 13 March
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 19 MILLWARD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW
Works description: TEST HOLE LEAKAGE ENQUIRY
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09056187
Thursday, 8th March, 2018 6:38am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2g5B
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
