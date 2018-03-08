Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 8th March 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 March — 12 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 95M SOUTH OF ENTRANCE MILITARY HISTORY MUSEUM ON COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT – 370553 – Remedial Works HA – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in Carriageway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBPNPFUK01

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 March — 11 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017992

B3323 St James Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 March — 11 March

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : ML220144/5/6 – between Crocker Street and St Mary’s roundabout : St James Street-Newport

Works description: Various Iron works to adj/rep and paco NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017991

Clarence Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: VENTNOR : O/S No 23 Clarence road, Ventnor. : Clarence Road-Ventnor

Works description: patching repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000017960

Pellhurst Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

08 March — 09 March

Delays likely Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: RYDE : ML 330255 : Pellhurst Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway Investigation Works RYDE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018003

A3020 Mill Hill Road, Cowes, Isle of Wight

08 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: COWES : From Newport Road 188M NorthEast to junction of Birmingham Road (ML110009) : Mill Hill Road-Cowes

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing (ML110009) COWES

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017947

A3054 Fairlee Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : Entrance to Mews Lane ML210051 : Fairlee Road-Newport

Works description: Drainage #3 – Install additional drainage ML210051 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018027

A3055 Undercliff Drive, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE STONE RIDGE TO OUTSIDE LITTLE GABLES

Works description: REPLACE A LV POLE AND O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000376

B3323 High Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 March — 14 March

Delays possible Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Behind Laura Ashley

Works description: Scaffold Licence 08/03-14/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003800

B3401 Main Road, Thorley, Isle of Wight

08 March — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: outside The old Forge to adjacent woodmans

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001582

Highfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

08 March — 21 March

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : Outside House no 24 Highfield Road and ops side of the road. ML440261 : Highfield Road-Shanklin

Works description: SLAB – FULL RECONSTRUCTION (TACTILE CROSSING) SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018062

Moa Place, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

10 March — 12 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM O/S 1 TO O/S 4

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND ERECTING A NEW LV POLE. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE.

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001586

Niton Road, Rookley, Isle of Wight

08 March — 08 March

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FROM O/S BRAMBLEDOWN TO O/S MUTTERS NITON ROAD ROOKLEY ISLE OF WIGHT PO38 3NX

Works description: Access required to Underground BT structure to REPAIR service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CC1W0008MARSD7TEN39

Sandrock Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 09 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE THE STABLES TO OUTSIDE SOUTH CLIFT

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30000375

Solent Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

09 March — 11 March

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: FROM OUTSIDE KENSUL TO OUTSIDE WESTHOLM

Works description: REPLACING O/H WIRES AND LV POLES

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001597

Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 2 BEECHCROFT DRIVE, WOOTTON, IOW.

Works description: – INSTALL WATER SERVICE TO NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09066575

Clatterford Shute, Newport, Isle of Wight

08 March — 14 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8-10

Works description: Scaffold Licence 08/03-14/03

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003799

College Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 11 COLLEGE RD, NEWPORT, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON SUPPLY PIPE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09054612

Dubbers, Godshill, Isle of Wight

08 March — 21 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: o/s 21

Works description: excavate joint hole for pot end

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001547

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER – 456806 – NEW SITE PROVISION – Lay approx 116m of Duct 54/56 in FW/CW to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05

Greenlydd Close, Niton, Isle of Wight

09 March — 22 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NITON : Whole length of close from Gleen Approach 300m ML540244 : Greenlydd Close-Niton

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 540244 NITON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017911

Inglewood Park, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

08 March — 12 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 9 INGLEWOOD PARK, VENTNOR, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: – INSATLL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09060400

Millward Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

09 March — 13 March

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 19 MILLWARD RD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT IW

Works description: TEST HOLE LEAKAGE ENQUIRY

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09056187