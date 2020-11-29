Innovative ideas and originality a must for the 2020 Santa Sleigh Design competition

Isle of Wight Round Table, with support from Chase the Rainbow IOW, are delighted to announce the launch of their 2020 Santa Sleigh Design competition for all children up to and including age 16.

Isle of Wight Round Table had planned to launch their Santa Sleigh fundraising tour of the Island this year during December in the build up to Christmas. Sadly, due to the ongoing Covid pandemic it has not been possible and so look out for this exciting new event in December next year.

Design a sleigh

Instead, Round Table are asking children to send in their design ideas for a new Santa Sleigh and who knows, some of the ideas may well end up part of the real Isle of Wight Santa’s Sleigh for 2021!

There are no rules except that whatever is designed must involve a sleigh. The shape can be any shape, design and colours. The judges will be looking for innovative ideas and originality.

There will be three age categories with a fantastic prize for each category:

-> 0-7 with the best design winning a family season pass to Tapnell Farm

-> 8-11 with the best design winning an family annual pass at The Wildheart Trust – Home of The Isle of Wight Zoo

-> 12-16 with the best design winning a family race event at Wight Karting

The closing date for entries will be 19.30 on 18th December 2020 and the winners will be announced at 16.00 on Sunday 20th December by Santa live from the North Pole via Facebook

‘Chase the Rainbow IOW’ Facebook page are kindly supporting the competition

Money raised to local charities

The competition is free to enter but there will be the option of making a voluntary donation if anyone wishes to. All money raised will be going to local charities

Ed Day, Isle of Wight Round Table Chairman said,

“We were so disappointed not to be able to launch our Santa Sleigh tour around the Island this year. We really wanted to still be able to bring some Christmas cheer to everyone and also show our support for key workers during this incredibly tough year, so are really excited to be holding this competition instead.”

In addition to the winning entries receiving fantastic prizes courtesy of our very generous sponsors, they will all be featured on the promotional materials for the Isle of Wight Round Table Santa Sleigh 2021.

Day: Really looking forward to seeing all the entries

Ed concludes,

“We are enormously grateful to our sponsors – Tapnell Farm, The Wildheart Trust – Home of The Isle of Wight Zoo and Wight Karting – whose support and generosity in a very tough year is massively appreciated. “We have already had a huge amount of interest in this competition thanks to the kind support of Chase the Rainbow IOW so we are really looking forward to seeing all the entries as they come in.”

For further information see facebook.com/iwroundtable

News shared by Simon Everett (IOW Round Table Fundraising Officer). Ed