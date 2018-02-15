Islanders fighting to save the NHS share the love

A special Valentine’s card, designed and handmade by Bini Atkinson, from the Island’s ‘Save Our NHS’ group was presented to staff at Isle of Wight NHS Trust today, Wednesday 14th February.

The card signed by people from across the Island was presented by the group to Consultant Nurse, Karen Robinson, whilst other staff watched in the Full Circle Restaurant at St Mary’s Hospital.

Christine Lightbody from the ‘Save Our NHS’ group, who came up with the idea, said:

“The public have all been so happy to sign the card, and it’s basically to say thank you to the staff for all that they do. We’re not fighting the NHS, we’re fighting to save it. So it’s very important to us that people know how much we appreciate the front-line staff are doing for the public.”

Receiving the card, Karen Robinson said it was much appreciated and demonstrated how much people cared about the NHS.

The card will be on display around the Trust’s services.

