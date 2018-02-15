Police renew appeal for missing Ryde woman, Joanna Orpin. Ed

We’ve renewed our appeal to find missing Joanna Orpin from Ryde on the Isle of Wight.

A new photograph of Joanna is included with the appeal. We would encourage the public to share this via their online social media accounts to help to identify anyone who may have seen her.

Last seen Tuesday morning

The 42 year-old was last seen at around 7.00am on Tuesday 13 February at her home address in Ryde.

We believe she then bought cigarettes and a lighter at 7.20am at the Premier Store on Marlborough Road in Ryde.

Car found at Culver

Joanna’s black Audi, was found parked at Culver Down viewpoint car park yesterday morning at around 10am. We are keen to hear from anyone, such as dog walkers, who may have seen her in the area of Culver Down between 7:00am and 10am.

Joanna’s family are growing increasingly concerned, as they have not heard from her since Tuesday morning.

Get in touch

If you’ve seen her at Culver Down, Sandown, or Bembridge then please call 101 quoting 44180058184