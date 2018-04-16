Isle of Wight Archdeacon to become parish priest on the mainland

Neil shares this latest news on behalf of the Diocese of Portsmouth. Ed

The Archdeacon of the Isle of Wight is to take up a new post as a parish priest on the mainland.

The Ven Peter Sutton, who has been the most senior Church of England priest on the Island since 2012, will take up his role in September.

He will become priest for the villages of Greatham and Empshott with Hawkley and Priors Dean, near Petersfield, which is also within the Anglican Diocese of Portsmouth. He will also retain his other role, in charge of ongoing training for curates within the diocese.

The Bishop of Portsmouth, the Rt Rev Christopher Foster, said:

“Since his arrival in November 2012, Peter has wholeheartedly served the Isle of Wight archdeaconry, along with its communities, people and parishes. “He has been a notable and loved pastor to congregations and clergy, led them into a united deanery and overseen the development of an ‘Isle of Wight Plan’, which is freeing congregations for mission and service. “Peter and Pippa will be greatly missed. Peter’s pastoral wisdom and his loving and hugely generous witness to the gospel have made a very significant impact on the island. “Peter’s new parish role is in this diocese where he has served with distinction for over 30 years. I am delighted he is staying among us, continuing in a diocesan role with oversight for curates in training, and will continue as a canon of the cathedral.”

The Ven Peter Sutton was vicar of St Faith’s Church in Lee on Solent for 19 years before his appointment to the island. Before that he was a curate in Fareham and Gosport, and chaplain to HMP Haslar.

He said: