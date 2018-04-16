Vital to protect shipbuilding on the Isle of Wight, says MP

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed
Island MP Bob Seely undertook a fact-finding mission last week to see regeneration locations along the Medina River.
He joined Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) chief executive Captain Stuart McIntosh, chairman David Riley and also Wight Shipyard owner Peter Morton to look at East Cowes Waterfront, Kingston Marine Park and the Medina Yard.
Bob said,
“I was really grateful to the CHC for showing me around, and for Peter for taking the time to chat at his Columbine works.
“It’s absolutely vital that we protect shipbuilding on the Island. We need a jobs agenda, not a house-building agenda, and frankly, I am much more concerned about ensuring that our shipbuilders have premises for their businesses.
“There are some big question marks over the viability of some of these developments. If they are not going to go ahead, I am concerned that they are getting planning permission.
“I will be discussing the importance of jobs and shipbuilding with council officers and councillors. I want to make sure that we are supporting the right projects.”
