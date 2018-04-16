Vital to protect shipbuilding on the Isle of Wight, says MP

Isle of Wight MP, Robert Seely, says it’s vital we protect shipbuilding on the Island. Adding that “We need a jobs agenda, not a house-building agenda”.

bob seely stuart mcintosh and peter morton

This in from the office of Isle of Wight Conservative MP, Bob Seely. Ed

Island MP Bob Seely undertook a fact-finding mission last week to see regeneration locations along the Medina River.

He joined Cowes Harbour Commission (CHC) chief executive Captain Stuart McIntosh, chairman David Riley and also Wight Shipyard owner Peter Morton to look at East Cowes Waterfront, Kingston Marine Park and the Medina Yard.

Bob said,

“I was really grateful to the CHC for showing me around, and for Peter for taking the time to chat at his Columbine works.

“It’s absolutely vital that we protect shipbuilding on the Island. We need a jobs agenda, not a house-building agenda, and frankly, I am much more concerned about ensuring that our shipbuilders have premises for their businesses.

“There are some big question marks over the viability of some of these developments. If they are not going to go ahead, I am concerned that they are getting planning permission.

“I will be discussing the importance of jobs and shipbuilding with council officers and councillors. I want to make sure that we are supporting the right projects.”

Monday, 16th April, 2018

By

Filed under: Business, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Manufacturing

2 Comments

tosh
Bob Seely should ask dave stewart what happened to the 2013 Island plan for the medina valley? The old J S Whites land was designated for ship building and commercial use but this council have ignored that and given the Harrison trust the green light to build blocks of flats on most of this land.This council have removed the existing Island plan from there web site why… Read more »
Vote Up130Vote Down
16, April 2018 12:12 pm
Colin
Don’t you just love the politicians, having their cake and eating it. The government decrees that their is a need for more housing anywhere and everywhere, the MP of the same party wants jobs this week not houses and the IWC has given permission for un-needed flats in a waterfront development. Do the tories have a cohesive strategy or is it just say whatever might appeal to… Read more »
Vote Up120Vote Down
16, April 2018 12:32 pm
