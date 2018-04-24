Isle of Wight band, Nakamarra, in final three of nationwide emerging music prize

Silas from Chalk Pit Records shares this great news. Best of luck to the band on the 10th May. Ed

Isle of Wight indie-electro band, Nakamarra, make final three of a nationwide emerging music prize after being shortlisted by leading music industry figures.

The competition, held by London based creative platform Zealous, sets out to highlight the pedigree of work from emerging creatives in 12 diverse categories, including Music.

Emerge Music Prize

The Emerge Music Prize is open to any musician residing in the UK, and is targeted towards artists at an early stage in their creative career.

The aim is to promote artistic diversity by celebrating the most talented budding individuals from all backgrounds nation-wide. The competition allows those who enter to have their work critiqued by industry professionals, and a cash prize given to the winner of each category.

Now in the final three

After being shortlisted to a list of 15 and then to the final three, Nakamarra will now attend a formal awards ceremony on 10th May at the Ugly Duck, London to see who will be the receiver of the music prize.

Band member, Silas Gregory, said,

“It is fantastic to be recognised for our work in what we felt was a very tough category. To be chosen as one of the final three of the competition is amazing and we can’t wait for the award show in London.”

On the judging panel is:

Chi-Chi Nwandoku OBE: Founder, Artistic and Executive Director of the Chineke! Foundation

Craig Hassall: Chief Executive of the Royal Albert Hall

Jane Beese: Head of Music at the Roundhouse

Jacob Stolworthy: Digital Culture Writer for the Independent

Find out more about the band via the Nakamarra Website.

Find out more about Zealous Emerge Competition.

