Isle of Wight care home ‘disappointed’ with CQC rating

A Cowes retirement home has been found to require improvement by inspectors — dropping from its previous ‘good’ rating.

Despite the overall rating, the Moorings, inspected in November by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), was found to be clean with residents praising caring staff.

Improvements needed

Inspectors said not all staff were clear on the correct fire evacuation procedures, which could have put people at risk.

Managers did not always ask for enough references from staff members, or verify their reasons for leaving previous jobs.

A spokesperson for the Moorings said they were disappointed with the rating.

Residents praise staff

However, residents praised staff, who they described as patient and kind.

The home was also found to have developed positive links with a local pre-school, with young children coming in to interact with the residents.

Staff said:

“[One person] used to sleep all day and night and we’d never seen them get excited about anything, but when the children came she joined in the games and engaged with them.”

Staff were praised for understanding the individual needs of residents and encouraging independence.

A spokesperson said:

“We were very disappointed with our CQC rating. We would like to reassure all of our clients, their families and our colleagues that we remain committed to providing a quality service. “We had no outstanding issues from the inspection. The positive work we are doing is evident in our work place and we are continually changing our patterns of work to ensure we keep fresh and embrace good practice.”

The report

Full details in the report below. Click on the full screen icon for larger version.





This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations by OnTheWight. Ed