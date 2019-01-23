CQC rates Isle of Wight council run care homes as Good

The council share this latest news. Ed

A further Isle of Wight Council care home has maintained its high rating following on from recent good ratings for Northwood’s Venner Avenue and Shanklin’s Plean Dene.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) has again judged Saxonbury in Freshwater – registered to provide accommodation and personal care for up to seven people – as “good” overall and good in every one of the five key areas of the inspection, namely: well led; safe; effective; caring; and responsive.

More rigorous inspection regime

The new ratings follow last year’s overhaul by the care watchdog to make its inspection regime more rigorous.

In the report, the CQC concluded that residents and their families found staff to be kind and caring. Residents were encouraged to take part in decisions about their care and support and their views were listened to. Staff respected people’s individuality, privacy, dignity and independence. Inspectors also concluded that the home had an open, friendly atmosphere in which people, visitors and staff were encouraged to make their views and opinions known

Mosdell: Pay tribute to the hard work of staff

Cllr Clare Mosdell, Cabinet member for Adult Social Care and Public Health, said:

“I am delighted that Saxonbury has been rated as “good” in every area by the Care Quality Commission – this is a care home that is run directly by adult social care and I am passionate that our residents live high quality, happy, fulfilling lives – supported by caring and skilled staff and managers. “CQC has confirmed that this is precisely what is happening at Saxonbury and I pay tribute to the hard work of staff in making that possible.”

Tozer: Testament to hard work and commitment

Dr Carol Tozer, Director of Adult Social Care for the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“This result is testament to the very hard work, commitment and leadership of the registered manager Kelly Ross and all of her team at Saxonbury since the last inspection – underpinned by the wider support and leadership of Jayne Kilgallen and Jo Parry. “We have implemented improvement plans in all of our care homes for people with learning disabilities and this rating by the CQC again confirms that we are making positive progress in the delivery of high quality support to our residents. “As a provider, our ambition is to become outstanding in all of our care homes.”

Image: saucysalad under CC BY 2.0