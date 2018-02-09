Isle of Wight Children’s Festival: Get ready for a magical few days

Buckle up for an Adventure! This spring will see the launch of the very first Isle of Wight Children’s Festival, taking place during the Easter Holidays from the 12th

– 14th April 2018.

For three days the Ventnor Exchange team (Creators of the award-winning Ventnor Fringe) will be transforming the Island’s Quay Arts Centre in Newport into a hub of activity and fun for families by hosting incredible performances, spell binding storytelling, magical experiences, mad games and wicked workshops!

Made entirely for families

A new event made entirely for families, the Isle of Wight Children’s Festival will see two of the Island’s most prolific arts organisations working together to create a truly unique experience for young people in the area.

It’s affordable too, with loads of free events promised and all ticketed shows £7.50 and under.

Yetis and Moomins

Among the first shows to be announced is the story of ‘Yana and the Yeti’ a beautiful show created over several months in the far north of Norway, by the acclaimed Bristol based puppeteers Pickled Image.

This will be joined by Tove Jansson’s famous creation ‘The Moomins’ brought to life on stage by the Get Lost & Found collective from Brighton.

Amazing arts and cultural experiences

Ventnor Exchange’s Director Jack Whitewood (below left) said,

“The ambition here is to raise the profile of the needs of children on the Island and to provide a range of opportunities aimed specifically at young people and their families. “We want to ensure everyone can have access to amazing arts and cultural experiences, whatever their background.”

Expect a magical few days

Quay Arts Artistic Director, Paul Armfield, (above right) added,

“Quay Arts is for everybody and I’m really excited at the prospect of filling the venue with young children and their parents. Ventnor Exchange have put together a really inspired programme of events that will give an awful lot of pleasure not just to children but also their parents and grandparents. “It will be a magical few days.”

