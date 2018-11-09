Isle of Wight council remember the fallen at Armistice Centenary Service

The council share this latest news. Ed

The Isle of Wight Council will be represented at a number of services across the Island on Remembrance Sunday.

Services this weekend will mark the 100th anniversary since the end of the First World War.

Newport service

In Newport, a service of remembrance will be held in Newport Minster, following a two-minute silence at 11am.

A maroon will be fired from Newport Fire Station to officially mark the two minutes silence and again at the finish.

Attending the service

Her Majesty’s representative, Lord-Lieutenant Major General Martin White, and council chairman, Councillor Lora Peacey-Wilcox, will be in attendance and laying wreaths along with other dignitaries and representatives, including the Isle of Wight Youth Council.

Proceedings will start with processions led by the Royal British Legion from Drill Hall Road, Newport, at 10.30am, and by the Isle of Wight Council’s mace bearer from Newport Guildhall to St Thomas’ Square at 10.50am, where the processions will join for prayers before the formal silence.

Wreath laying

The wreath laying ceremony will be followed by the service of remembrance in Newport Minster, led by the Reverend Kevin Arkell.

Council members will also be present and laying wreaths at a number of other services and ceremonies taking place across the Island on Sunday.

Image: laurencathyturner under CC BY 2.0