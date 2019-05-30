Isle of Wight council to revisit feasibility of a bridge over the River Medina

The Isle of Wight council are revisiting a previously well-researched plan to construct a bridge across the River Medina to reduce ‘pollution and congestion’ in Newport.

Today (Thursday), the council have announced plans to commission a study to look at delivering a bridge over the Medina within the next decade.

They say the year-long study is due to start this summer and will be carried out in collaboration with Hampshire County Council transport experts.

Previous research

Back in October 2011 University of Southampton Engineering Masters students started a six month programme researching the viability of a fixed bridge on the Medina (as well as looking at the Cowes floating bridge), the ecological and environmental impact it would have (listen to the podcast here). Their valuable research was rejected by then Cabinet member, Cllr Edward (Eddie) Giles.

That followed the feasibility study commissioned by the Isle of Wight Council in 1987 and carried out by Mott MacDonald.

Stewart: Ready and able to tackle major infrastructure issues

On plans for the new study, Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said,

“Spending money on this study is showing this council is ready and able to tackle major infrastructure issues on the Island surrounding traffic congestion, quality of life and pollution. “There is much work to do to work up any plans, and we will need to secure funding and possibly land purchases, but this study is the start of what could be an ambitious and exciting project for the Island into the next decade. “Everyone is fully aware Newport is plagued by congestion and this is potentially an excellent solution to ease traffic going through the town but also encourage sustainable transport. “We want to build this bridge as soon as possible.”

A “floating bridge that actually works will always be needed”

On behalf of the Floating Bridge Stakeholders Group, Cameron Palin told OnTheWight,

“Whilst there already have been several viability studies already done about a bridge further up the Medina, this announcement doesn’t change the fact that a floating bridge that actually works will always be needed between the two town centres in order to help local businesses.”



Background on study

In their release, the council provide the following background.

The Medina is on average 150 yards wide but it is likely that wherever the bridge is placed the structure would need to be much longer.

The study will look in detail at the exact location of any bridge, how it can be paid for through a toll or other means, the timings of the project, the potential environmental impact and funding issues.

The council said it would need to secure funding from central government and from Solent Local Enterprise Partnership LEP as the bridge would be part of the South East’s strategic road network.

We will consider the potential for the bridge to also have a cycle and walking path in addition to taking vehicles, Councillor Stewart said.

Need to address traffic congestion in Newport

Cllr Stewart added:

“Many Islanders recognise the need for us to address the impact of traffic congestion in Newport as well as improve our transport infrastructure generally on the Island and this is just what we intend to do.”

If the outcomes of the study prove the bridge is workable then the council is looking to secure funding and designs as soon as possible.

The council said the bridge was not intended to replace the Cowes floating bridge.