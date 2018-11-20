Isle of Wight dinner lady will battle it out for School Chef of the Year Award

A dinner lady from the Isle of Wight will be taking part in the regional finals of South East School Chef of the Year 2019 next week.

Leanne Bonner from Gatten and Lake Primary School will be battling it out against five other dinner ladies and two dinner men for the regional title of South East School Chef of the Year 2019. The South East of England Regional Finalists are from Gillingham, Kent; Shinfield, Wokingham, Berkshire; Crowborough, Sussex; Shanklin, Isle of Wight; Farnham, Hampshire; Cranbrook, Kent; Havant, Hampshire and Hindhead, Surrey.

Regional final

The South East of England Regional Final is scheduled to take place at Premier Foods, St Albans on Wednesday 28 November 2018.

Against the clock and under the scrutiny of a panel of judges, they will have to prepare four portions of a main course and a dessert suitable for serving to 11 year olds in school. They will have 90 minutes and a maximum spend of £1.30 is allowed for the cost of a single meal (i.e. one main course and dessert).

Leanne will be cooking chilli chicken lasagne served with a garlic and herb plait, a Mexican corn and mixed leaf salad, and to finish, a chocolate sponge and mandarin puddle.

National final

The winner from this regional heat will go on to represent the whole of the South East of England, against nine other Regional Champions, in the National Final which is to be held on 7 March 2019.

A second place may be awarded at the Regional Final at the discretion of the Judges.

Best of luck Leanne, we’ll all be rooting for you.

Image: schlai under CC BY 2.0

