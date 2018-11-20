Institute of Coding to set up Isle of Wight branch providing great opportunities for young Islanders

The council share this latest news, Ed

Young people on the Isle of Wight will have the opportunity to study higher level qualifications in digital technology.

The news was announced at the second Digital Island conference at Cowes Yacht Haven last week.

The Institute of Coding – a group of universities and businesses who deliver degree-level qualifications and short courses – is setting up an Island branch.

Stewart: “Important step”

Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, said:

“This is really good news for our young people, who will be able to get access to high level technology qualifications right here on the Island through the Institute of Coding. “This is one of many important steps we’re taking to ensure our young people have great choices in higher education.”

Tech experts

The conference drew together technology-based businesses from across the Island and beyond.

Experts from IBM, Barclays Eagle Lab and Babylon Health were among the delegates demonstrating new products and exploring the Isle of Wight’s growing technology and digital sector.

Cllr Stewart added:

“I was glad to see so many of the diverse digital companies from the Island on the day, and hear about the successes already taking place in the technology field. “The small firms and also national and international companies now taking an interest in the Isle of Wight show that it’s a really good place to do business.”

IWC committed to driving forward digital solutions

David Prendergast, chief technical officer at Innovative Physics, one of the key speakers at the event said: