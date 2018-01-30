Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats elect new leader

At the end of last year, recent Central Wight by-election candidate, Nick Stuart, was elected as Chair of the Isle of Wight Liberal Democrats.

Nick believes that given his experience in public service and business he can provide “a professional approach to the political environment that will deliver for Islanders in the future”.

New committee

He was elected alongside the first full committee since the party imploded nearly ten years ago, with lots of new members keen to deliver fairness for the individual that separates the Liberal Democrats from other parties.

The former chair and Parliamentary candidate Nick Belfitt, remains in a less onerous role on the committee, as he focuses on his teaching passion.

Stuart: “Light up the murky reaches of Council”

Explaining what the Liberal Democrats intend to do over the coming years before the next local elections in 2012, Nick said,

“The recent Central Wight ward election result from nothing is evidence of our commitment to local concerns, the hard work of members and the appeal of our message. “Over the next three years we intend to light up the murky reaches of Council and public bodies, to campaign on major issues such as the Floating bridge whitewash, the local NHS butchering and the hidden activities of the council, and local issues such as road dangers and excessive over developments. All working to create better outcomes for all our friends and neighbours.”

He went on to say,

“With the big hole in the centre of Island politics, the Liberal Democrats will continue to develop delivering the fairness common sense and underlying humanity that other parties policies don’t always demonstrate.”

Strive to support Island residents

Nick finished by telling OnTheWight,