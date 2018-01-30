Share your 1968 Isle of Wight Festival memories

Dulcie shares this latest appeal from Isle of Wight Festival HQ. Ed

To celebrate the 50th anniversary, the Isle of Wight Festival 2018 are asking anyone who attended the iconic 1968 event to come forward and share their experiences.

Whether pulling pints for T-Rex or meeting the love of their life whilst watching Jefferson Airplane – all stories can be submitted via iowfestival@dawbell.com

Any festival goers whose stories are used as part of the celebrations will receive rewards relating to this year’s festival.

Glorious Godshill

The Isle of Wight Festival 1968 took place from August 31st to September 1st 1968 at Ford Farm in Godshill and featured performances from Jefferson Airplane (pictured), Arthur Brown, Tyrannosaurus Rex, Fairport Convention and The Pretty Things.

Over the next couple of years the festival went to on to become world renowned for iconic performances from artists such as The Doors, The Who and Jimi Hendrix.

