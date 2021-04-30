Isle of Wight musician launches new solo project

Ex-Mumbo Jumbo and Jimmy’s Big Fish frontman, Simon Holmes, has used his time during Lockdown to reflect and develop some fresh new songs – with a handful of catchy and melodic tunes now ready to release.

Simon first found the love for music back at Solent Middle School and joined Mr Fessey’s guitar club.

He asked for a drum kit for Christmas and spent a lot of time with his brother in the family home making up songs and playing along with his Dad’s records on his loud stereo. The rest is history (which you can read on his Website).

Award-winning producer

The tracks are produced by English musician, composer and songwriter, Nick Coler. Having been nominated for and won awards for songwriting and music production, Nick has written, produced and played on hit songs for diverse acts ranging from Goldie, KLF, and Alice Cooper to Girls Aloud, Sugababes, and Gabriella Cilmi.

‘If I Can’t Have You’

The first of Simon’s new track to be released on 7th May 2021 is ‘If I Can’t Have You’, which will be available on all streaming platforms.

The artwork for the track was designed by graphic artist Ian Jackman Read, who has created work for the likes of Charlatan’s frontman, Tim Burgess (listen to our interview with Tim from 2012).

The cover artwork features a painting by Simon’s best friend, who is sadly no longer with us, Jim Bearwish’s sister, artist Jenny Blount.

Music video

The summery radio-friendly tune is accompanied by a video filmed on the Isle of Wight at Gurnard Beach on sun-drenched afternoon. The music video was produced by writer and broadcaster, Tom Stroud.

Check out the trailer below.

You can find out more about Simon and his plans for December62 by visiting his Website.