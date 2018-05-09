Isle of Wight NHS spent £10m on agency staff in last 12 months

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has spent £10 million on agency staff since April 2017.

Agency staff have been used to cover medical posts and nursing vacancies across the Trust.

The highest users of medical agency staff were general medicine and adult psychiatry, while the highest users of non-medical agency staff were mental health and acute nursing.

Equivalent of 102 staff

Agency staff have been used to cover 273 vacancies within the Trust.

In total, 15,545 hours were covered by agency staff each month — a weekly full time equivalent of 102 staff.

4-5% on sick leave

Trust sickness levels have remained between four and five per cent since April, with the most common reasons being anxiety, stress and depression, cough, cold and flu.

Staff turnover has now dropped to just under ten per cent.

Priority to maintain safe staffing levels

Mark Elmore, HR deputy director, said:

“We recognise the importance and urgency of managing downwards our use and costs of agency staffing. We have introduced a range of measures, but the focus must be to strengthen substantive and in-house bank staffing. “Our priority remains maintaining safe staffing levels.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight.

Image: © Used with the kind permission of Auntie P

