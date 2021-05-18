Isle of Wight paedophile case featured in Channel 4 programme last night

Last night’s ‘Catching Paedophiles: Crime and Punishment’ programme on Channel Four featured a case from the Isle of Wight.

The episode follows Detective Claire Lyons, who works for the Hampshire Police Internet Child Abuse Team, as she works through a case after discovering a man from the Island (pictured above) uploading indecent images of minors online.

The programme reveals that after being arrested neighbours beat him up and his landlord kicked him out, making it hard to track him down whilst the case was being investigated.

Shocking candidness

The candidness of the paedophile is hard to listen to, but the episode is available to view online for another 29 days.

The perpetrator’s identity is not revealed in order to protect the privacy of his victims.

You can watch via the Channel4 Website.

Previous coverage

This is not the first time that Hampshire Constabulary have appeared on the series.

Last summer, ‘To Catch a Sex Offender’ followed Hampshire Constabulary officers in the Amberstone Team as they investigated two cases of rape, with both victims choosing to waive their anonymity to be able to tell their story.

At the time, Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney, Chair of the Criminal Justice Board, commented on the series,