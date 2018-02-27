Isle of Wight primary school improves to ‘Good’ status say Ofsted

Staff and pupils at Haylands Primary School are to be congratulated after their latest Ofsted inspection found them moving up from ‘Requires improvement’ to ‘Good’ in all areas.

Inspectors visited the Ryde primary school in January and

Highlights from the report

This is a good school

Since his appointment in January 2015, the headteacher has recruited and developed a stable and dynamic leadership team. Together, they have rapidly improved standards in the school.

Leaders and governors accurately evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of the school. Governors are inquisitive and ask probing questions to gain a greater understanding of leaders’ work and hold them to account for their actions.

Pupils, including those who have special educational needs (SEN) and/or disabilities, make strong progress because leaders understand their needs. The care and support for these pupils in class are strengths.

The attendance of pupils, while improving, remains below the national average. Leaders’ considerable efforts to reduce absence are not yet backed by improved support from all parents and carers.

The behaviour of pupils is good. Pupils are respectful and courteous both in and outside of lessons. Pupils feel safe and trust the adults in school to look after them.

Teachers and teaching assistants understand the needs of their pupils. They plan work that closely matches pupils’ needs and respond rapidly to support pupils who fall behind.

Staff at all levels have a clear understanding of the potential risks to pupils. As a result, pupils in danger of harm are identified and supported swiftly.

Support for disadvantaged pupils is strong and, increasingly, these pupils make good progress. The most able and most able disadvantaged pupils do not always receive the support they need to attain at a high level.

Pupils achieve well in reading because they quickly gain secure phonics skills. Systems to support pupils to develop their reading are highly effective.

Pupils write well, particularly in English lessons. Despite this, standards of writing in other subjects are not as high.

The Report

