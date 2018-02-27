Join other inspiring Isle of Wight women for annual photo shoot

It’s that time of the year when inspiring women from across the Isle of Wight gather in Ryde for the the group’s annual photo shoot. Women of all ages are invited to join the group.

Inspiring women on the Isle of Wight

Caroline shares this latest news from the ‘Inspiring Women – Celebrating Women of all ages on the Isle of Wight’ Group. Ed

On Saturday March 3 at 11am women on the Isle of Wight are getting together for their annual photo shoot on Appley Beach, Ryde. This is the group’s second anniversary and the Facebook page now has 1,900 followers.

‘Inspiring Women’ was set up in response to features in the County Press focusing on views about the year ahead from Islanders and views on the property market from Estate Agents, of the people featured, 90% were men.

The group is independent and posts anything with a female theme on its page, from the Island and beyond.

Join the group
Women of all ages are invited and the group would love to see women from the Island’s 35 WI groups, Townswomen’s Guilds etc.

Last year, Green Party leader Caroline Lucas came along to give the group some words of encouragement.

After the photo shoot you can join the group for coffee in Ryde Castle Hotel.

Please message the group on Facebook if you would like to hear more or contact cdiamondmarketing@gmail.com or phone 01983 718340.

