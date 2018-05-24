Isle of Wight recycling and waste services booklets dropping on your doormat soon

The 2018 annual recycling and waste services booklet will begin to arrive on people’s doorsteps from 29 May onwards.

Following feedback in the annual recycling and waste services survey, the booklet has been updated to include a clearer list of what can be recycled and other new services available, such as the garden waste collection.

What it includes

Your recycling and waste collection calendar is also part of the booklet; and this year, again, includes school holiday dates.

Your booklet contains key information on recycling and waste collection including additional services such as collection plus, assisted collections, bulky waste collections, and the free re-use collection service. It also provides details on what items can be taken to household waste recycling centres at Lynnbottom, Newport and Afton Marsh, Freshwater.

Also this year, the booklet contains key information on waste collections for owners of holiday lets and self-catering properties and where to find further details.

Posted to all households

The booklets are being posted by Royal Mail and all households should receive one by 2 June.

Any household that has not received a booklet by 2 June can log on to the Website and download a collection calendar specific to their property or can request a booklet by contacting the council on (01983) 823777.

