Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Op Hampstead road 30m East. : Main Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018395

A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEAR THE ENTRANCE OF HEALTH CENTRE ON BROADWAY

Works description: SANDOWN – 405412 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQLETRY06

B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: WROXALL : O/s no 49 Clarence road, Wroxall. PO38 3BY : Clarence Road-Wroxall

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018318

B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: SANDOWN : Roundabout at Junction Victoria Rd/High St/ Culver parade outside Sandown Library : Culver Parade-Sandown

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018363

Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Near the jct with st James’s street (ML240235) : Chapel Street-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018362

Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Silcombe Lane, Freshwater at the junction with Heathfield Road. ML640564a : Silcombe Lane-Freshwater

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018364

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 28 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240149 – jct of Woodbine Close and Whitepit Lane : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018153

St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 29 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : ML240150 : St Johns Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0502000018154

A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight

11 April — 20 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS Land Adj Tuckenhay, Plots 1 – 6

Works description: Lay new main and services from nearside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115005659-01692

B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: VENTNOR : Newport road, Ventnor. Jnc of Steephill Down road. : Newport Road-Ventnor

Works description: Barrier repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018412

B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Freshwater Road, Calbourne, on Newport bound carriageway between the entrance to Westover Farm and Wheelba

Works description: Street furniture repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018309

Blacklands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: APPROX 291M NE FROM THE JUNCTION OF STAPLERS ROAD ON BLACKLANDS LANE, NEWPORT PO30 2ND

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 481935 – REACTIVE REPAIR – FIT SOAKAWAY IN C/W1 BOX

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLKCPV02

Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: CHILLERTON : From Loverstone Lane to Chilerton Barns : Main Road-Chillerton

Works description: Quartering operations CHILLERTON

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018321

Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w at the Bus stop outside St Peter’s Church, Seaview (ML330105) : Ryde Road-Seaview

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018303

Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 April — 11 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Stroud Wood Rd Havenstreet Ryde Isle of Wight PO33 4BY

Works description: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CA13W0SD7TKW50MAR28

Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight

11 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: On carriageway and footway from entrance to three gates business park to o/s Liz Earle

Works description: Excavation of joint bays and road crossing for new electrical connection to new car showroom building

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001554

Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Jnc of Wellow top road and Station road Ningwood. : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018311

A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 89 (ML 210024) : O/S NO 80 PELICAN

Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (NEW34) NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018275

Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 April — 19 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Worsley Road to the junction of Banner Lane 220m ML240214 : Albany Road-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML240214 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018173

B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 APPULDURCOMBE TERRACE, ST. JOHNS RD, WROXALL, IOW

Works description: TEST HOLE

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09117859

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

10 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 13 High Street, Sandown

Works description: Scaffold Licence-10/04-16/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003872

B3399 Chale Green, Chale, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: CHALE : From Town Lane 290m south to the entrance of new cottages ML530084 : Chale Green-Chale

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 530084 CHALE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018451

Brannon Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP COMMUNITY CENTRE BRANNON WAY WO OTTON BRIDGE PO33 4LW

Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 487769 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTU6TEB01

Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 12 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP ALMOND GATE ON DODNOR LANE

Works description: NEWPORT 401771 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQHDNAW01

Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

11 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD

Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw/verge

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05

Garfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

10 April — 17 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S 31 Garfield Road, Shanklin

Works description: Skip Licence- 10/04-16/04

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003865

Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 10 GREGORY AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW WATERFIT

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116027

Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road

Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02

Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight

11 April — 14 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: Joy Cottage, Newport Road, Niton

Works description: Section 50 – Joy Cottage, Newport Road, Niton

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003838

Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight

11 April — 25 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From the juction of the Furrlongs south 218m ML240347 : Pan Lane-Newport

Works description: Footways Re-construction and Surfacing ML240347 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018292

Player Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

10 April — 19 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS 4

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115182697-01305

Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

10 April — 13 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD

Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02

Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight

10 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: GODSHILL : North from house no 2 66m till house no 8 ML 640198B : Yarborough Close-Godshill

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640198B GODSHILL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018326