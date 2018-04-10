Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 10th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3054 Main Road, Ningwood, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Op Hampstead road 30m East. : Main Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018395
A3055 Broadway, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEAR THE ENTRANCE OF HEALTH CENTRE ON BROADWAY
Works description: SANDOWN – 405412 – PLANNED MAINTAINENCE – Renew / Raise / Lower Frame and Cover on in FW
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBQLETRY06
B3327 Clarence Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: WROXALL : O/s no 49 Clarence road, Wroxall. PO38 3BY : Clarence Road-Wroxall
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018318
B3395 Culver Parade, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: SANDOWN : Roundabout at Junction Victoria Rd/High St/ Culver parade outside Sandown Library : Culver Parade-Sandown
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018363
Chapel Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Near the jct with st James’s street (ML240235) : Chapel Street-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018362
Silcombe Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Silcombe Lane, Freshwater at the junction with Heathfield Road. ML640564a : Silcombe Lane-Freshwater
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018364
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 28 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240149 – jct of Woodbine Close and Whitepit Lane : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018153
St Johns Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 29 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : ML240150 : St Johns Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0502000018154
A3055 The Avenue, Totland, Isle of Wight
11 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Land Adj Tuckenhay, Plots 1 – 6
Works description: Lay new main and services from nearside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115005659-01692
B3327 Newport Road, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: VENTNOR : Newport road, Ventnor. Jnc of Steephill Down road. : Newport Road-Ventnor
Works description: Barrier repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018412
B3399,B3401 Freshwater Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Freshwater Road, Calbourne, on Newport bound carriageway between the entrance to Westover Farm and Wheelba
Works description: Street furniture repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018309
Blacklands Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: APPROX 291M NE FROM THE JUNCTION OF STAPLERS ROAD ON BLACKLANDS LANE, NEWPORT PO30 2ND
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE – 481935 – REACTIVE REPAIR – FIT SOAKAWAY IN C/W1 BOX
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTLKCPV02
Main Road, Chillerton, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: CHILLERTON : From Loverstone Lane to Chilerton Barns : Main Road-Chillerton
Works description: Quartering operations CHILLERTON
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018321
Ryde Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SEAVIEW : E/b c/w at the Bus stop outside St Peter’s Church, Seaview (ML330105) : Ryde Road-Seaview
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018303
Stroud Wood Road, Havenstreet, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 April — 11 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Stroud Wood Rd Havenstreet Ryde Isle of Wight PO33 4BY
Works description: Access required to overhead BT structure to repair service – No structural changes. Work being carried out on existing BT Plant
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CA13W0SD7TKW50MAR28
Three Gates Road, Northwood, Isle of Wight
11 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: On carriageway and footway from entrance to three gates business park to o/s Liz Earle
Works description: Excavation of joint bays and road crossing for new electrical connection to new car showroom building
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001554
Wellow Top Road, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Jnc of Wellow top road and Station road Ningwood. : Wellow Top Road-Shalfleet
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018311
A3020 Horsebridge Hill, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : OUTSIDE NUMBER 89 (ML 210024) : O/S NO 80 PELICAN
Works description: Upgrade to the existing Traffic Signals (NEW34) NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018275
Albany Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From the junction of Worsley Road to the junction of Banner Lane 220m ML240214 : Albany Road-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-Construction and Surfacing ML240214 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018173
B3327 St Johns Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 APPULDURCOMBE TERRACE, ST. JOHNS RD, WROXALL, IOW
Works description: TEST HOLE
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09117859
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
10 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 13 High Street, Sandown
Works description: Scaffold Licence-10/04-16/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003872
B3399 Chale Green, Chale, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: CHALE : From Town Lane 290m south to the entrance of new cottages ML530084 : Chale Green-Chale
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 530084 CHALE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018451
Brannon Way, Wootton, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP COMMUNITY CENTRE BRANNON WAY WO OTTON BRIDGE PO33 4LW
Works description: WOOTTON BRIDGE 487769 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading. footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTU6TEB01
Dodnor Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 12 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP ALMOND GATE ON DODNOR LANE
Works description: NEWPORT 401771 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBQHDNAW01
Edinburgh Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
11 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: From the junction with REGINA ROAD to approx 116m SE on EDINBURGH ROAD
Works description: FRESHWATER 456806 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect cw/verge
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBRWM8MB05
Garfield Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
10 April — 17 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S 31 Garfield Road, Shanklin
Works description: Skip Licence- 10/04-16/04
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003865
Gregory Avenue, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 10 GREGORY AVENUE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW WATERFIT
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09116027
Main Road, Alverstone, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Opposite of Casa Mia on Main Road
Works description: SANDOWN 6 – DSLAM 466725 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBT6U3CS02
Newport Road, Niton, Isle of Wight
11 April — 14 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Joy Cottage, Newport Road, Niton
Works description: Section 50 – Joy Cottage, Newport Road, Niton
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003838
Pan Lane, Newport, Isle of Wight
11 April — 25 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From the juction of the Furrlongs south 218m ML240347 : Pan Lane-Newport
Works description: Footways Re-construction and Surfacing ML240347 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018292
Player Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
10 April — 19 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS 4
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115182697-01305
Sea Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
10 April — 13 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: S/O ISLE OF WIGHT COUNCIL COUNTY HA LL HIGH STREET / SEA STREET NEWPORT PO30 1UD
Works description: NEWPORT 476927 – HIGH EARTH – Extra earth rods required due to high earth reading.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTGW8LM02
Yarborough Close, Godshill, Isle of Wight
10 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: GODSHILL : North from house no 2 66m till house no 8 ML 640198B : Yarborough Close-Godshill
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 640198B GODSHILL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018326
Tuesday, 10th April, 2018 8:04am
By Sally Perry
