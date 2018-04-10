All welcome to Isle of Wight’s first ‘Mental Health Mates Walk’

An Isle of Wight mum who vlogs about life issues on her YouTube channel has organised what’s known as a Mental Health Mates Walk.

Claire Sells is already a ‘Time To Change Champion’ and has aspirations to become a ‘Mental Health Champion’. Her vlogs focus on the struggle she had with Postnatal Depression (PND) and not being able to access the support that she needed to manage it.

Mental Health Mates Walk

The idea behind the Mental Health Mates Walk is to provide an informal situation for those wanting to get out and meet others, whilst being given the space to talk about mental health if they wish.

Claire has organised the very first Mental Health Mates Walk on the Island. She said,

“Sometimes, just having someone to talk too can help, and that’s what I am hoping the walk will help with. It doesn’t even have to be about mental health, it can be a general chat and the chance to meet other people as well as get some fresh air. “When I had PND, at the time, I felt very isolated and alone. I was told by my local surgery practitioner that there just wasn’t the support available to me, and that there were more services on the mainland. “I even sought help from MIND and PANDAS, but the former didn’t even have a branch on the Island. I just can’t believe that there was nothing for me.”

Since then, the WoW Centre and The Richmond Fellowship have become available, and Claire says that both have proved invaluable, providing a friendly place to chat and not feel judged.

Where and when

The event will be held on Sunday, 6th May at 2pm, meeting at Shide Car Park (opposite ATS), then walking to Blackwater, and is open to anyone who would like to come.

For more information please visit Mental Health Mates Website or the Facebook event page.

