Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th May 2018

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHALFLEET : Yarmouth bound lane just before Little Thatch. ML610024 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet – 16009
Works description: ironwork repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018617
A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Junction of St Boniface Cliff Road on Arthurs Hill
Works description: Traffic Lights heads only x2 for works on St Boniface Cliff Road LQ01SWAT09083329
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09080808
A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 May — 26 May
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road
Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE01
Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight
14 May — 17 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ST HELENS : Ditch is located opposite a farmer’s gate, between the junction of Eddington Rd & Attrills Cottage MLN/A CL
Works description: ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018672
Clifford Street, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 May — 17 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between the jct with drill hall road and number 1. ML241330 : Clifford Street-Newport
Works description: pothole repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018670
Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
14 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: TOTLAND: From Heatherwood Park Road to Woodlands, ML 640347, 280m: Cliff Road-Totland
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON) TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018692
Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
14 May — 17 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: PORCHFIELD : Halfway between the jnc with the Main Road Shalfleet and Mill Lane on the Newtown bound side of the carria
Works description: edge of c/way repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018671
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
14 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS Former Police Station
Works description: Lay new services from the centre of the carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115037304-04539
High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
14 May — 26 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: OS OLD POLICE STATION
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001500
Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight
14 May — 17 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWCHURCH : adjacent old mill house LHS Larger of 2 ditches : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch
Works description: Trim and dig out ditch
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018674
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BRADING : o/s Highleigh ML340146 : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018636
Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
14 May — 19 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BINSTEAD : ML330205 – from no 46 to jnt of Quarr Hill : Newnham Road-Binstead
Works description: Post CIP – Drainage BINSTEAD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000017637
Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: FRESHWATER : Norton Green, Freshwater. o/s, Burnside, Proveidence House, Hanago, Bridle House, 9x pot holes require fil
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018642
Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s No.48 and No.46 ML340563 : Solent View Road-Nettlestone
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018640
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
15 May — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640297 – From Corf Road to Gold Street : Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018195
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
15 May — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE: From Whiteoak Lane to Old Vicarage Lane (ML640300): Town Lane-Calbourne:; Eric Longworth
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) CALBOU
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018197
Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight
15 May — 23 June
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640299 – From Old Vicarage Lane to the entrance on the bend to Walter’s Copse : Town Lane-Calbourne
Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CALBOURNE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018196
A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
14 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmuth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth
Works description: bridge inspection works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018722
A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
14 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: FRESHWATER : Hill Lane, Freshwater, adjacent to the Totland bound carriageway and situated approximately halve way betw
Works description: kerbing repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018714
B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
14 May — 24 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: Opposite number 20. Works on ADELAIDE GROVE.
Works description: Excavate and install approx 16.4m new gas pipe. Comprising of approx 2.6m f/way, 12.5m c/way and 1.3m f/way. E: 450437 N: 95372 – E: 450453 N: 95369
Responsibility for works: FULCRUM PIPELINES LIMITED
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: WY001NSA00018746
Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 May — 26 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : From the junction with Landguard Road 250m West. ML440234 : Carter Avenue-Shanklin
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML440234 SHANKLIN
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018685
Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
14 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: TOTLAND : ML640354 : Court Road-Totland
Works description: Post work – kerbing TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018724
Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: GREAT PRESTON RD JCT WITH SMALLBROOK LN RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180852
New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight
14 May — 17 May
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe
Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018723
A3054 Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight
14 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: os Aorangi
Works description: relay service from farside carriageway to site.
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115276451-00747
A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 May — 16 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP 1 TO 10 ESPLANADE ON ESPLANADE
Works description: RYDE 488287 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTUL7DN02
A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
14 May — 28 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 26 George Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold Licence – 26 George Street, Ryde 08/05-21/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003940
B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 63 A High Street.
Works description: Scaffold licence- 15/05-21/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003974
B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 May — 21 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 42 Trafalgar Road
Works description: Scaffold licence- 14/05-20/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003952
Birch Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
14 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660335 : Birch Close-Freshwater
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660335 FRESHWATER
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018622
Chatfield Lodge, Newport, Isle of Wight
14 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From House no 4 to house no 11 ML 240304A : Chatfield Lodge-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240304A NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018581
Fine Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight
15 May — 17 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: SHORWELL : ML 640441 : Fine Lane-Shorwell
Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640441 SHORWELL
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018626
High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
15 May — 29 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 113 High Park Road
Works description: Skip licece- 15/05-28/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003956
School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 29 SCHOOL CRESCENT, GODSHILL, IOW.
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180607
Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight
15 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 Spring Hill, Ventnor
Works description: Scaffold licence. 22 Spring Hill, Ventnor- 15/05-21/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003954
St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
14 May — 26 May
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: Junction of Arthur’s Hill on St Boniface Road
Works description: Excavation of trial holes to establish location/depth of existing services in the area.
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09083329
St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
15 May — 12 June
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 22 St Davids Road, East Cowes
Works description: Skip licence – 15/05-11/06
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003957
St Martins Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
14 May — 22 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: O/S Flat 7, Wroxhall House
Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115283918-01601
St Saviours Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
15 May — 18 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 8 ST. SAVIOURS RD, TOTLAND BAY ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09179684
Yarborough Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight
14 May — 28 July
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: from 21 to 63 and then to 33 Yarborough rd footway and carrigeway .
Works description: TO ABANDON 542M OF 4″ SI AND LAY 542M OF 75MM PE LP AND TO RENEW 40 SERVICES
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW050W115246734-01693
