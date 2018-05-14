Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 14th May 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3054 Bouldnor Road, Yarmouth, Shalfleet, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHALFLEET : Yarmouth bound lane just before Little Thatch. ML610024 : Bouldnor Road-Shalfleet – 16009

Works description: ironwork repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018617

A3055 Arthurs Hill, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 May — 26 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Junction of St Boniface Cliff Road on Arthurs Hill

Works description: Traffic Lights heads only x2 for works on St Boniface Cliff Road LQ01SWAT09083329

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09080808

A3055 Church Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 May — 26 May

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: From the junc of COWLEAZE HILL approx 676m NE on church Road

Works description: SHANKLIN 487534 -Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 646m of Duct 54/56 in FW CW and verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTRF4NE01

Attrills Lane, St Helens, Isle of Wight

14 May — 17 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: ST HELENS : Ditch is located opposite a farmer’s gate, between the junction of Eddington Rd & Attrills Cottage MLN/A CL

Works description: ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018672

Clifford Street, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 May — 17 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between the jct with drill hall road and number 1. ML241330 : Clifford Street-Newport

Works description: pothole repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018670

Cliff Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

14 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: TOTLAND: From Heatherwood Park Road to Woodlands, ML 640347, 280m: Cliff Road-Totland

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing (FWL : BIT PARTRECON) TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018692

Corf Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

14 May — 17 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: PORCHFIELD : Halfway between the jnc with the Main Road Shalfleet and Mill Lane on the Newtown bound side of the carria

Works description: edge of c/way repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018671

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

14 May — 19 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS Former Police Station

Works description: Lay new services from the centre of the carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115037304-04539

High Street, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

14 May — 26 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: OS OLD POLICE STATION

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001500

Lower Knighton Lane, Newchurch, Isle of Wight

14 May — 17 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWCHURCH : adjacent old mill house LHS Larger of 2 ditches : Lower Knighton Lane-Newchurch

Works description: Trim and dig out ditch

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018674

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BRADING : o/s Highleigh ML340146 : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018636

Newnham Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

14 May — 19 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BINSTEAD : ML330205 – from no 46 to jnt of Quarr Hill : Newnham Road-Binstead

Works description: Post CIP – Drainage BINSTEAD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000017637

Norton Green, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: FRESHWATER : Norton Green, Freshwater. o/s, Burnside, Proveidence House, Hanago, Bridle House, 9x pot holes require fil

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018642

Solent View Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NETTLESTONE : O/s No.48 and No.46 ML340563 : Solent View Road-Nettlestone

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018640

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

15 May — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640297 – From Corf Road to Gold Street : Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018195

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

15 May — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE: From Whiteoak Lane to Old Vicarage Lane (ML640300): Town Lane-Calbourne:; Eric Longworth

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction, planing and resurfacing. (FF-STREN100:R/H4, Strengthen 30mm Fibrovia and 70mm Foambase-Rural:H4) CALBOU

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018197

Town Lane, Calbourne, Isle of Wight

15 May — 23 June

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: CALBOURNE : ML640299 – From Old Vicarage Lane to the entrance on the bend to Walter’s Copse : Town Lane-Calbourne

Works description: Carriageway reconstruction and surfacing CALBOURNE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018196

A3054 Bridge Road, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

14 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: YARMOUTH : Yarmuth Bridge : Yarmouth Bridge—A3054 Road, Yarmouth

Works description: bridge inspection works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018722

A3054 Hill Lane, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

14 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: FRESHWATER : Hill Lane, Freshwater, adjacent to the Totland bound carriageway and situated approximately halve way betw

Works description: kerbing repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018714

B3321 Adelaide Grove, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

14 May — 24 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: Opposite number 20. Works on ADELAIDE GROVE.

Works description: Excavate and install approx 16.4m new gas pipe. Comprising of approx 2.6m f/way, 12.5m c/way and 1.3m f/way. E: 450437 N: 95372 – E: 450453 N: 95369

Responsibility for works: FULCRUM PIPELINES LIMITED

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: WY001NSA00018746

Carter Avenue, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 May — 26 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : From the junction with Landguard Road 250m West. ML440234 : Carter Avenue-Shanklin

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML440234 SHANKLIN

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018685

Court Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

14 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: TOTLAND : ML640354 : Court Road-Totland

Works description: Post work – kerbing TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018724

Great Preston Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: GREAT PRESTON RD JCT WITH SMALLBROOK LN RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: DIG TO REPLACE F/C IN C/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180852

New Road, Gatcombe, Isle of Wight

14 May — 17 May

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: GATCOMBE : ML630235 – whole ML : New Road-Gatcombe

Works description: Post works – verge fill GATCOMBE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Advanced planning

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018723

A3054 Halletts Shute, Yarmouth, Isle of Wight

14 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: os Aorangi

Works description: relay service from farside carriageway to site.

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115276451-00747

A3055 Esplanade, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 May — 16 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OPP 1 TO 10 ESPLANADE ON ESPLANADE

Works description: RYDE 488287 – INTERIM TO PERMANENT – in fw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTUL7DN02

A3055 George Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

14 May — 28 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 26 George Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold Licence – 26 George Street, Ryde 08/05-21/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003940

B3330,A3054 High Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 63 A High Street.

Works description: Scaffold licence- 15/05-21/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003974

B3341 Trafalgar Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 May — 21 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 42 Trafalgar Road

Works description: Scaffold licence- 14/05-20/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003952

Birch Close, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

14 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: FRESHWATER : ML 660335 : Birch Close-Freshwater

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 660335 FRESHWATER

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018622

Chatfield Lodge, Newport, Isle of Wight

14 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From House no 4 to house no 11 ML 240304A : Chatfield Lodge-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 240304A NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018581

Fine Lane, Shorwell, Isle of Wight

15 May — 17 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: SHORWELL : ML 640441 : Fine Lane-Shorwell

Works description: Footway re-construction and surfacing ML 640441 SHORWELL

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018626

High Park Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

15 May — 29 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 113 High Park Road

Works description: Skip licece- 15/05-28/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003956

School Crescent, Godshill, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 29 SCHOOL CRESCENT, GODSHILL, IOW.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION FOR NEW HOUSE.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09180607

Spring Hill, Ventnor, Isle of Wight

15 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 Spring Hill, Ventnor

Works description: Scaffold licence. 22 Spring Hill, Ventnor- 15/05-21/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003954

St Boniface Cliff Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

14 May — 26 May

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: Junction of Arthur’s Hill on St Boniface Road

Works description: Excavation of trial holes to establish location/depth of existing services in the area.

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09083329

St Davids Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

15 May — 12 June

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 22 St Davids Road, East Cowes

Works description: Skip licence – 15/05-11/06

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003957

St Martins Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

14 May — 22 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: O/S Flat 7, Wroxhall House

Works description: Lay new service from nearside footway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115283918-01601

St Saviours Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

15 May — 18 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 8 ST. SAVIOURS RD, TOTLAND BAY ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: RENEW MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09179684

Yarborough Road, Wroxall, Isle of Wight

14 May — 28 July

Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)

Works location: from 21 to 63 and then to 33 Yarborough rd footway and carrigeway .

Works description: TO ABANDON 542M OF 4″ SI AND LAY 542M OF 75MM PE LP AND TO RENEW 40 SERVICES

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW050W115246734-01693