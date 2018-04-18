Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.

Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.

A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 19 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OPP FROM NO 61 TO APPROX 46M SOUTH EAST ON COWES ROAD

Works description: NEWPORT 420103 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7WRMP02

A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 April — 21 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s no.163 : Sandown Road-Shanklin

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018404

Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: EAST COWES : Eastern side of the c/w : Alverstone Road-East Cowes

Works description: Ditching works

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018384

B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight

18 April — 21 April

Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: O/S 23 Carisbrooke High Street Newport

Works description: Dig down to repair sewer pipe in F/W

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09124977

Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

19 April — 10 May

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: BEMBRIDGE: From junction with Howgate Road to roundabout, 347m, ML 340165: Hillway Road-Bembridge

Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Preparatory works such as kerbing, drainage, reinstatement of access, quartering, duct trenches etc. Resurfacing of the carriageway. Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining BEMBRIDGE

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018165

Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: RYDE : O/s 13. : Union Road-Ryde

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018390

Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays likely Road closure

Works location: NEWPORT : Between 14 & 18 : Victoria Road-Newport

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018389

B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: NEWPORT : On the Bowcombe bound side of the carriageway near the centrline o/s the PH car park and o/s No.14 : Clatter

Works description: Carriageway repairs

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF101BT0103000018405

Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH STAPLERS ROAD

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE WORKS IN COLLABORATION WITH SGN

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-2

Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight

18 April — 21 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630179 – whole ML : Locks Green Road-Porchfield

Works description: Post works – kerbing PORCHFIELD

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018354

Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight

19 April — 30 April

Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)

Works location: BRADING : ML340150 – winding way : Lower Road-Brading

Works description: Post works – channels BRADING

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018356

Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: WARBURY GROVE, PRINCES ROAD , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130372

Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight

18 April — 25 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: OS Gas Gov on Rew Street

Works description: COWES 482439 – Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM42UA01

Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 April — 20 April

Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)

Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH FURRLONGS

Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE WORKS ARE TO BE COMPLETED UNDER TM PROVIDED BY SGN

Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: YP018NP34-1

Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)

Works location: 119 WYATTS LANE , COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.

Works description: – NEW WATER CONNECTION

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125823

A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight

19 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: ADA 55 Union Street, Ryde

Works description: Scaffold licence – ADA 55 Union Street, Ryde 19/04-02/05

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003882

B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight

18 April — 24 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: The Carnival Shop

Works description: Scaffold licence 18/04/18-24/04/18

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003889

B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight

19 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Oakwood

Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115206395-00602

Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight

18 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: outside 7

Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE

Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LP331S30001788

Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: JUNCTION OF BULLENS ROAD AND PONDWELL ROAD, RYDE, PO33 1QB

Works description: Excavation required to provide new telecoms service.

Responsibility for works: Openreach

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: BC005CN1W00000IBTWJRMG01

Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 5 CHURCH RD BINSTEAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09133015

Eastcliff Promenade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)

Works location: nr hope rd o/s gracellie hotel, eastcliff promenade

Works description: To carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approx 15 to 30m depth using rotary coring method

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129236

Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 01 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From House number 43 northeast to number 36 both sides : Hookes Way-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260439 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018329

Lane End Close, Bembridge, Isle of Wight

19 April — 27 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: OS Sunbeams

Works description: Disconnect service from farside carriageway to site

Responsibility for works: SGN

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: XW042W115246230-00941

Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight

18 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 33 Noke Common, Parkhurst

Works description: Section 50 – for 33 Noke Common, Parkhurst

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF0011003874

Redver Gardens, Newport, Isle of Wight

19 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: NEWPORT : From carpark grounds just after House no 10 down to House no 20 ML F20621 : Redver Gardens-Newport

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F20621 NEWPORT

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018334

St Saviours Road, Totland, Isle of Wight

19 April — 02 May

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : whole length from the junction of Hurst Hill 224m to Weston Road ML 640567 : St Saviours Road-Totland

Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML640567 TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018330

Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight

19 April — 23 April

Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion

Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND

Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND

Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: RF102BT0501000018529

Whitehead Crescent, Wootton, Isle of Wight

18 April — 20 April

Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion

Works location: 15 WHITEHEAD CRESCENT, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT

Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP

Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER

Current status: Planned work about to start

Works reference: LQ001SWAT09132958