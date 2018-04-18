Isle of Wight roadworks and road closures 18th April 2018

Isle of Wight roadworks or road closures starting today or tomorrow.
Information provided by Elgin via Roadworks.org. It covers work carried out by BT, utility companies and Island roads.
A3020 Cowes Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 19 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPP FROM NO 61 TO APPROX 46M SOUTH EAST ON COWES ROAD
Works description: NEWPORT 420103 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Highway Defect in cw
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005MU1WBAUSEIBB7WRMP02
A3055 Sandown Road, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: SHANKLIN : o/s no.163 : Sandown Road-Shanklin
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018404
Alverstone Road, East Cowes, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: EAST COWES : Eastern side of the c/w : Alverstone Road-East Cowes
Works description: Ditching works
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018384
B3401 High Street, Carisbrooke, Isle of Wight
18 April — 21 April
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: O/S 23 Carisbrooke High Street Newport
Works description: Dig down to repair sewer pipe in F/W
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09124977
Hillway Road, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
19 April — 10 May
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: BEMBRIDGE: From junction with Howgate Road to roundabout, 347m, ML 340165: Hillway Road-Bembridge
Works description: CARRIAGEWAY RESURFACING SCHEME inclusive of: Preparatory works such as kerbing, drainage, reinstatement of access, quartering, duct trenches etc. Resurfacing of the carriageway. Post works to kerbs, access, drainage, utility covers and frames and lining BEMBRIDGE
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018165
Union Road, Ryde, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: RYDE : O/s 13. : Union Road-Ryde
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018390
Victoria Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: NEWPORT : Between 14 & 18 : Victoria Road-Newport
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018389
B3323 Clatterford Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: NEWPORT : On the Bowcombe bound side of the carriageway near the centrline o/s the PH car park and o/s No.14 : Clatter
Works description: Carriageway repairs
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF101BT0103000018405
Furrlongs, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH STAPLERS ROAD
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR THE EXCAVATION AND INSTALLATION OF DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE WORKS IN COLLABORATION WITH SGN
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-2
Locks Green Road, Porchfield, Isle of Wight
18 April — 21 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: PORCHFIELD : ML630179 – whole ML : Locks Green Road-Porchfield
Works description: Post works – kerbing PORCHFIELD
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018354
Lower Road, Brading, Isle of Wight
19 April — 30 April
Delays possible Traffic control (Stop/Go boards)
Works location: BRADING : ML340150 – winding way : Lower Road-Brading
Works description: Post works – channels BRADING
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018356
Princes Road, Freshwater, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: WARBURY GROVE, PRINCES ROAD , FRESHWATER, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: INSTALL WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09130372
Rew Street, Gurnard, Isle of Wight
18 April — 25 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OS Gas Gov on Rew Street
Works description: COWES 482439 – Provision of service Overlay – Lay approx 39m of Duct 54/56 in verge to link existing BT Boxes to facilitate spine cabling works.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUSEIBTM42UA01
Staplers Road, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 April — 20 April
Delays possible Traffic control (multi-way signals)
Works location: AT THE JUNCTION WITH FURRLONGS
Works description: THESE WORKS ARE FOR DUCTING FOR FIBRE-OPTIC CABLE WORKS ARE TO BE COMPLETED UNDER TM PROVIDED BY SGN
Responsibility for works: WIGHT CABLE
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: YP018NP34-1
Wyatts Lane, Northwood, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays possible Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: 119 WYATTS LANE , COWES, ISLE OF WIGHT.
Works description: – NEW WATER CONNECTION
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09125823
A3054 Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: ADA 55 Union Street, Ryde
Works description: Scaffold licence – ADA 55 Union Street, Ryde 19/04-02/05
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003882
B3329 High Street, Sandown, Isle of Wight
18 April — 24 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: The Carnival Shop
Works description: Scaffold licence 18/04/18-24/04/18
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003889
B3340 Fairy Road, Seaview, Isle of Wight
19 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Oakwood
Works description: Lay new service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115206395-00602
Beechcroft Drive, Wootton, Isle of Wight
18 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: outside 7
Works description: EXCAVATION FOR NEW ELECTRICITY SUPPLY. BACKFILL AND REINSTATE
Responsibility for works: SCOTTISH & SOUTHERN ELECTRICITY NETWORKS
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LP331S30001788
Bullen Road, Nettlestone, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: JUNCTION OF BULLENS ROAD AND PONDWELL ROAD, RYDE, PO33 1QB
Works description: Excavation required to provide new telecoms service.
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005CN1W00000IBTWJRMG01
Church Road, Binstead, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 5 CHURCH RD BINSTEAD RYDE ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON MANIFOLD
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09133015
Eastcliff Promenade, Shanklin, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Traffic control (priority working)
Works location: nr hope rd o/s gracellie hotel, eastcliff promenade
Works description: To carry out 150mm diameter borehole to approx 15 to 30m depth using rotary coring method
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09129236
Hookes Way, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 01 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From House number 43 northeast to number 36 both sides : Hookes Way-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML 260439 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018329
Lane End Close, Bembridge, Isle of Wight
19 April — 27 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OS Sunbeams
Works description: Disconnect service from farside carriageway to site
Responsibility for works: SGN
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: XW042W115246230-00941
Noke Common, Newport, Isle of Wight
18 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 33 Noke Common, Parkhurst
Works description: Section 50 – for 33 Noke Common, Parkhurst
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF0011003874
Redver Gardens, Newport, Isle of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: NEWPORT : From carpark grounds just after House no 10 down to House no 20 ML F20621 : Redver Gardens-Newport
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML F20621 NEWPORT
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018334
St Saviours Road, Totland, Isle of Wight
19 April — 02 May
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : whole length from the junction of Hurst Hill 224m to Weston Road ML 640567 : St Saviours Road-Totland
Works description: Footway Re-construction and Surfacing ML640567 TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018330
Summers Lane, Totland, Isle of Wight
19 April — 23 April
Delays unlikely No carriageway incursion
Works location: TOTLAND : AT THE JUNCTION WITH WINDMILL LANE (ML 640522) : TOTLAND
Works description: Installation of new SID sign as part of LTP works. TOTLAND
Responsibility for works: Isle of Wight
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: RF102BT0501000018529
Whitehead Crescent, Wootton, Isle of Wight
18 April — 20 April
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: 15 WHITEHEAD CRESCENT, WOOTTON BRIDGE, RYDE, ISLE OF WIGHT
Works description: LEAK ON STOPTAP
Responsibility for works: SOUTHERN WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: LQ001SWAT09132958
Wednesday, 18th April, 2018 6:44am
By Sally Perry
ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2kDU
Filed under: Island-wide, Roads, Travel
