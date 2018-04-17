Isle of Wight ‘Stop The War’ committee to be formed

Vix Lowthion shares this update after last night’s protest in St Thomas’s Square, Newport. Ed

Local Campaigners who met in Newport last night (Monday) have resolved to establish a new Stop The War committee to promote peace on the Isle of Wight and beyond.

The peaceful gathering chanted ‘No War in Our Name’ and called for the end of UK government bombing in Syria. Speeches were welcomed by the crowd from those who condemned the use of all chemical weapons in warfare but believe that bombing is not the answer to ending conflict.

The will of the people

Ken Knapman of Ventnor spoke for many when he delivered a keynote speech. He said,

“Decision making must not lie with the Prime Minister or Cabinet – but with the will of the people, where our consciences are expressed. Disputes should be resolved by other means rather than war.”

‘Don’t Bomb Syria’

Banners were raised by the crowd including ‘Don’t Bomb Syria’ and a number of those present took to the microphone to condemn the government’s actions, including Mark Chiverton (Labour), Vix Lowthion (Green) and those moved on the evening to take to the platform.

Stop The War committee

People interested in the establishment of a Stop The War committee on the Isle of Wight are welcome to attend the first meeting on Wednesday 25th April, 7.30pm at Quay Arts Cafe.